San Antonio Chefs Launch 'Food to You' Program, Focused on Seasonal Ingredients, Tailored Recipes

Fork and Garden Food To You boxes are available in three different sizes.
When life hands a catering company lemons, you can bet they make more than lemonade.
Fork and Garden, a San Antonio-based catering and events company, has taken those lemons and added other fruits and veggies, chilled proteins, starches, herbs and recipes to provide San Antonio home cooks with more opportunities to create fresh, innovative meals from scratch.
Cooperative members Chris Cook and Iverson Brownell launched the weekly Food to You service, which is curated by a team of local chefs and food purveyors.
"As a catering company, we saw a need to shift gears in our current marketplace," Brownwell said. "Our new Food To You service gives us a way to take care of our committed clients and community in a new and different way."
Chef Cook added: "Our hope is that we are creating a sustainable service, not just during the pandemic, but as an added aspect of Fork and Garden for the long run.”
Fork and Garden will rely on customer feedback to influence the offerings each week. It plans to include locally grown produced and prepared foods, such as cheese, black garlic, hummus, salsa and tortillas in future boxes.
The boxes come in sizes suited to families of two, four and six. The packages will available for delivery or pick-up at Los Patios in central San Antonio.
The pickup area has adequate room to practice safe social distancing, Fork and Garden officials said. The boxes also are assembled in a sanitized commercial kitchen abiding by proper safety guidelines.
Boxes include a variety of fresh produce and pantry items intended to augment existing household staples.