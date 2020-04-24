Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, April 24, 2020

H-E-B and Favor Launch Express Delivery Service, 2-Hour Delivery on Select Items

Posted By on Fri, Apr 24, 2020 at 10:45 AM

COURTESY H-E-B
  • Courtesy H-E-B
On the heels of a major statewide expansion and the creation of a grocery delivery service for seniors, San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B and Favor Delivery have unveiled a new express delivery option.

This new service allows shoppers to have essentials delivered to their doors within two hours from every H-E-B, Joe V’s and Central Market store. Yes, foodies, you read that right: Central Market deliveries in two hours or less.

The companies' Express Delivery service lets shoppers place an order for up to 25 items from a selected list of groceries and essentials that includes dairy, meat, produce, beer and wine. The orders are shipped and delivered in a contactless experience.

The two-hour service is regularly $9.95, but H-E-B is offering a limited-time $4.98 offer. Deliveries also include a $10 tip, which goes entirely to Favor's runner.



“We continue increasing H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery availability for customers who want to place orders in advance for same day, next day or later — and now, with Express Delivery, Texans can get two-hour delivery on up to 25 items when they need an immediate option,” said Jag Bath, H-E-B Chief Digital Officer and Favor's CEO.

The service is available seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Customers can place orders via the Favor app or favordelivery.com.

