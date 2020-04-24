San Antonio Chef Issues Plea to Help Feed Frontline Medical Personnel

-
Courtesy of Restaurant Gwendolyn
-
Chef Michael Sohocki launches medical meal program in partnership with University Hospital Foundation.
Restaurant Gwendolyn owner and chef Michael Sohocki is sending out a simple call to action to the San Antonio community: let’s support our local medical heroes.
Sohocki, who also owns Kimura Ramen and Il Forno, hopes to kill two proverbial birds with one stone by launching a meal program to feed local medical personnel with meals prepared by the staff of his restaurants.
He wants to prep 400 meals daily at a cost of $8 each. The rub? The chef needs $4,000 in donations to get things rolling. Some restaurants have launched similar projects without raising funds, but Sohocki said his approach will allow him to keep his staff working too.
“I not only want to show my support to the amazing medical personnel around the city, but show my employees I care about them too by finding a solution to keep them working," Sohocki said. "This meal program allows me to help two of groups hit hardest during this pandemic."
Sohocki has partnered with University Hospital Foundation to ensure the meals are distributed to the facilities with greatest need.
"I'm going to eat the cost of packaging, delivery and distribution," he said in an interview with the Current
earlier this month. “We’re trying to find someone to cover the food costs."
Donations of any amount can be made at Restaurant Gwendolyn's website
by clicking on the “Help Us Feed Hospital Workers” button.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.