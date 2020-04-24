San Antonio's Roadmap Brewing Co. Issues HORSE Challenge to Freetail, Other Local Breweries

click image
Facebook / Roadmap Brewing Co.
It's been a difficult couple of months for sports fans, with not much to watch or talk about as sports leagues put their 2020 seasons on hold.
This has led people to come up with unique ways to get their sports fix at home. And it seems we have a friendly rivalry brewing — pun totally intended — here in the Alamo City.
Inspired by the NBA's recent HORSE Challenge
, Roadmap Brewing Co. issued their very own HORSE Challenge
to fellow beer-producer Freetail Brewing Co., who have yet to respond to being called-out.
In a video posted to Facebook
, Roadmap started off the competition with a shot off a moving pallet, but don't worry — no kegs were harmed during filming. While their initial salvo was directed toward Freetail, Roadmap said the game is open to all other breweries who have a hoop.
Freetail rose to the challenge on Instagram
, not only making the moving pallet shot, but one-upping it with a shot while driving a forklift. If Roadmap can't do it, Freetail offered to send an easier shot to make.
This basketball competition is one of the many ways local businesses are finding ways to band together during this crisis. If you're more of a runner than a baller, check out the Great Texas Beer Run
this weekend, and to see which other breweries and local restaurants are offering curbside pickup and delivery, check out the Current
's Good To-Go
directory.
