Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 24, 2020

San Antonio's Roadmap Brewing Co. Issues HORSE Challenge to Freetail, Other Local Breweries

Posted By on Fri, Apr 24, 2020 at 12:31 PM

click image FACEBOOK / ROADMAP BREWING CO.
  • Facebook / Roadmap Brewing Co.
It's been a difficult couple of months for sports fans, with not much to watch or talk about as sports leagues put their 2020 seasons on hold.

This has led people to come up with unique ways to get their sports fix at home. And it seems we have a friendly rivalry brewing — pun totally intended — here in the Alamo City.

Inspired by the NBA's recent HORSE Challenge, Roadmap Brewing Co.  issued their very own HORSE Challenge to fellow beer-producer Freetail Brewing Co., who have yet to respond to being called-out.


In a video posted to Facebook, Roadmap started off the competition with a shot off a moving pallet, but don't worry — no kegs were harmed during filming. While their initial salvo was directed toward Freetail, Roadmap said the game is open to all other breweries who have a hoop.



Freetail rose to the challenge on Instagram, not only making the moving pallet shot, but one-upping it with a shot while driving a forklift. If Roadmap can't do it, Freetail offered to send an easier shot to make.


This basketball competition is one of the many ways local businesses are finding ways to band together during this crisis. If you're more of a runner than a baller, check out the Great Texas Beer Run this weekend, and to see which other breweries and local restaurants are offering curbside pickup and delivery, check out the Current's Good To-Go directory.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

  |  

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Chester's Hamburgers Posts Problematic Anti-China Message on Restaurant Sign Read More

  2. San Antonio Grocer H-E-B Will Extend Store Hours Starting Next Week Read More

  3. John Krasinski Shouts Out H-E-B Employees on His Some Good News YouTube Show Read More

  4. Squeezebox on the St. Mary's Strip Selling Fiesta Packs to Give Us Puro Party Feelings Read More

  5. We Work on the Front Lines Providing Your Food: Here’s What You Need to Know Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 22, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation