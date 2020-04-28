Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Cupboard Cocktails: Don’t Let Quarantine Cramp Your Style. Two Ingredients Are Enough to Make Spectacular Cocktails.

Posted By on Tue, Apr 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM

click to enlarge RON BECHTOL
  • Ron Bechtol
I’m writing this on April 9, better known among aficionados as National Gin and Tonic Day. Just for the record, the international celebration of the classic drink is in October, and, no, don’t ask me why it deserves its own day here or abroad. For now, just catch up by having several.

In looking at news releases celebrating the occasion, I happened across several recipes purporting to give an old dog a new life.

One suggests starting with one-and-a-half ounces of gin in a tall glass with ice, then adding half an ounce of Suze, an especially bracing amaro. From there, dump in a quarter-ounce of lime juice and a couple dashes of Angostura bitters. Stir, then splash tonic water on top to taste. I happen to like Fever Tree’s Indian Tonic.

Another approach is to go all-in Spanish by serving your gin tonic — Spaniards omit the “and,” although they otherwise retain the drink’s English name — in a large wine glass with added botanicals such as juniper berries or rosemary sprigs, slices of citrus and the like.



In its basic form — gin, tonic, maybe a squeeze of lime — this is the simplest of two-ingredient cocktails. Scotch and soda, the classic highball, is another. But you’ve got some time on your hands, yes?

click to enlarge RON BECHTOL
  • Ron Bechtol
Good. We’re moving on to two-ingredient cocktails, each with a couple of boozy components I’m hoping you have on hand — or can get delivered. All other ingredients, such as bitters, simple syrups or relative trace amounts of liqueurs don’t count. They’re kind of like salt and pepper in a cooking recipe.
To start with, you gotta love a drink called the Hanky Panky. Here it is:

Hanky Panky
1½ oz. gin, such as Plymouth is good.
1½ oz. sweet vermouth, such as Dolin Rouge
2 dashes of Fernet Branca, an especially intense amaro

Directions: Stir with ice, then strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with a swath of orange peel you have squeezed into the glass and rubbed along the rim. Feel free to play with other slightly less intense amaros such as Cardamaro or Cynar, especially if you’re using a light red vermouth.

click to enlarge RON BECHTOL
  • Ron Bechtol
According to Kara Newman in “Shake, Stir, Sip”, the Dandy Cocktail is another classic that made its initial appearance in The Savoy Cocktail Book, a classic published in London in 1930. The following is a variation that might better be called the Jim-Dandy. It’s that good.

Jim Dandy
1½ oz. rye whiskey, such as Bulleit
1½ oz sweet vermouth, such as Carpano Antica
3 dashes of orange liqueur, such as Combier
Dash of Angostura bitters

Directions: Combine in an ice-filled glass, stir to chill and dilute, strain into a chilled coupe and garnish with orange and lemon peels. Or not. Feel free to up the Angostura — especially if using Carpano, a very big, sweet red.

click to enlarge RON BECHTOL
  • Ron Bechtol
I’m hoping you might have sake in your pandemic pantry. It’s great just served over ice in the summertime if a goad is needed. As initially published, the Midway Fuji is the purest of two-ingredient cocktails — just gin and sake in equal parts — bam! As such, it’s a pretty naked drink. The same can be said for a martini, of course. The gin variety, naturally. Here’s the original:

Midway Fuji
1½ oz. gin (I used Nikka, a Japanese coffey-still gin, but any good London gin will do.)
1½ oz. sake (I used a junmai-ginjo from Arizona, no less, although the recipe suggests junmai-shu.)

Directions: This one is shaken — unusually, as two spirits would normally be stirred. After doing so, strain into a chilled Nick and Nora glass or a coupe. As the junmai-ginjo traditionally has a little added alcohol — the junmai-shu does not — the rice flavor is less pronounced, so my preferred proportions veered in the direction of slightly less gin and more sake. I also felt the need for a little salinity, so added just a couple drops of saline solution. But you’re the judge here. It all depends on your base ingredients. Go forth and create.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Chefs Have Mixed Feelings About Gov. Abbott’s Plan to Reopen Dine-In Restaurants Read More

  2. San Antonio's Sikh Community Raises Nearly $250,000 for the SA Food Bank Read More

  3. San Antonio First Responders and Healthcare Workers Can Now Receive Free Meals At McDonald's Read More

  4. John Krasinski Shouts Out H-E-B Employees on His Some Good News YouTube Show Read More

  5. H-E-B and Favor Launch Express Delivery Service, 2-Hour Delivery on Select Items Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 22, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation