San Antonio's Dorćol Distilling Introduces Short Supply Tall Boy with Wheat-A-Colada Limited Run

click to enlarge Courtesy of Dorćol Distilling + Brewing

Pair with: Your finest Hawaiian shirt, flip flops, sunscreen.

click to enlarge Courtesy of Dorćol Distilling + Brewing

Available for pre-order today, the inaugural run of Short Supply Tall Boys will pour 16 ounces of the HighWheel Wheat-A-Colada.

Just in time for summertime shenanigans, Dorćol Distilling + Brewing unveiled a new size joining their lineup: the Short Supply Tall Boy.Available for pre-order today, the inaugural run of Short Supply Tall Boys will pour 16 ounces of the HighWheel Wheat-A-Colada, Dorćol’s 5.2% ABV tribute to the piña colada.“Britt, our bartender, and I were throwing around flavors that would complement those found in a Hefe, and we gave it a shot,” Dorćol co-owner and brewer Randy Ward said in a press release.The Wheat-A-Colada pays homage to the rum-based pool accessory highlighting notes of pineapple and coconut, with hints of clove and banana from Hefeweizen yeast.Going forward, the Short Supply Tall Boy will feature limited release beers and limited packaging runs of Dorćol's year-round brews.Interested beer drinkers can text Dorćol via their 24/7 order hotline (210-900-4440) to purchase single cans or four packs.