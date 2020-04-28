Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

San Antonio's Dorćol Distilling Introduces Short Supply Tall Boy with Wheat-A-Colada Limited Run

Posted By on Tue, Apr 28, 2020 at 10:02 AM

click to enlarge Pair with: Your finest Hawaiian shirt, flip flops, sunscreen. - COURTESY OF DORĆOL DISTILLING + BREWING
  • Courtesy of Dorćol Distilling + Brewing
  • Pair with: Your finest Hawaiian shirt, flip flops, sunscreen.
Just in time for summertime shenanigans, Dorćol Distilling + Brewing unveiled a new size joining their lineup: the Short Supply Tall Boy.

Available for pre-order today, the inaugural run of Short Supply Tall Boys will pour 16 ounces of the HighWheel Wheat-A-Colada, Dorćol’s 5.2% ABV tribute to the piña colada.

“Britt, our bartender, and I were throwing around flavors that would complement those found in a Hefe, and we gave it a shot,” Dorćol co-owner and brewer Randy Ward said in a press release.

The Wheat-A-Colada pays homage to the rum-based pool accessory highlighting notes of pineapple and coconut, with hints of clove and banana from Hefeweizen yeast.



click to enlarge Available for pre-order today, the inaugural run of Short Supply Tall Boys will pour 16 ounces of the HighWheel Wheat-A-Colada. - COURTESY OF DORĆOL DISTILLING + BREWING
  • Courtesy of Dorćol Distilling + Brewing
  • Available for pre-order today, the inaugural run of Short Supply Tall Boys will pour 16 ounces of the HighWheel Wheat-A-Colada.
Going forward, the Short Supply Tall Boy will feature limited release beers and limited packaging runs of Dorćol's year-round brews.

Interested beer drinkers can text Dorćol via their 24/7 order hotline (210-900-4440) to purchase single cans or four packs.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Chefs Have Mixed Feelings About Gov. Abbott’s Plan to Reopen Dine-In Restaurants Read More

  2. San Antonio's Sikh Community Raises Nearly $250,000 for the SA Food Bank Read More

  3. San Antonio First Responders and Healthcare Workers Can Now Receive Free Meals At McDonald's Read More

  4. John Krasinski Shouts Out H-E-B Employees on His Some Good News YouTube Show Read More

  5. H-E-B and Favor Launch Express Delivery Service, 2-Hour Delivery on Select Items Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 22, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation