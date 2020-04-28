San Antonio's Dorćol Distilling Introduces Short Supply Tall Boy with Wheat-A-Colada Limited Run

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Dorćol Distilling + Brewing
Pair with: Your finest Hawaiian shirt, flip flops, sunscreen.
Just in time for summertime shenanigans, Dorćol Distilling + Brewing unveiled a new size joining their lineup: the Short Supply Tall Boy.
Available for pre-order today, the inaugural run of Short Supply Tall Boys will pour 16 ounces of the HighWheel Wheat-A-Colada, Dorćol’s 5.2% ABV tribute to the piña colada.
“Britt, our bartender, and I were throwing around flavors that would complement those found in a Hefe, and we gave it a shot,” Dorćol co-owner and brewer Randy Ward said in a press release.
The Wheat-A-Colada pays homage to the rum-based pool accessory highlighting notes of pineapple and coconut, with hints of clove and banana from Hefeweizen yeast.
Courtesy of Dorćol Distilling + Brewing
Going forward, the Short Supply Tall Boy will feature limited release beers and limited packaging runs of Dorćol's year-round brews.
Interested beer drinkers can text Dorćol via their 24/7 order hotline (210-900-4440) to purchase single cans or four packs.
