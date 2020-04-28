Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Whataburger Settles Suit After Manager Allegedly Tells Employee to Hire White, Not Black, Workers

Posted By on Tue, Apr 28, 2020 at 4:30 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF WHATABURGER
  • Courtesy of Whataburger
Whataburger will pay $180,000 to settle a suit from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission over claims the general manager of a Florida outlet repeatedly told an underling to “hire white, and not black, applicants."

When the employee complained, she was told upper management wanted the workforce at the Tallahassee store to "reflect the customer base where we do business," the suit alleges.  The employee resigned after physical and verbal abuse, threats and changes to her work schedule, according to the EEOC.

San Antonio-based Whataburger denied the allegations, adding that it's committed to a diverse workforce. In the time covered under the suit, 93% of new hires were at the Tallahassee restaurant were African American, officials said.

"Despite having all of these proactive HR measures already in place, Whataburger decided to settle this protracted and exhausting legal matter purely as a business decision," the company said in an email. "The brand needed to focus its resources on our employees, customers and the communities we serve."



In addition to a $180,000 payout, Whataburger agreed to a three-year consent decree requiring it to adopt new training and policies and maintain an anony­mous complaint hotline. The chain said it already has in place most of what the decree requires. 

"In this lawsuit, an employee risked her own livelihood to take a stand against race discrim­ination," Robert Weisberg, regional attorney for the EEOC's Miami District, said in a written statement. "We are pleased that Whataburger is compensating her and making positive changes to its workplace."

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Chefs Have Mixed Feelings About Gov. Abbott’s Plan to Reopen Dine-In Restaurants Read More

  2. San Antonio's Sikh Community Raises Nearly $250,000 for the SA Food Bank Read More

  3. San Antonio First Responders and Healthcare Workers Can Now Receive Free Meals At McDonald's Read More

  4. San Antonio's Dorćol Distilling Introduces Short Supply Tall Boy with Wheat-A-Colada Limited Run Read More

  5. Cupboard Cocktails: Don’t Let Quarantine Cramp Your Style. Two Ingredients Are Enough to Make Spectacular Cocktails. Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 22, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation