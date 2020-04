Jason Dady's Tre Trattoria, Range and Two Bros. BBQ Join H-E-B Heat-and-Eat Meal Roster

click to enlarge Instagram / ChefJasonDady

Tre Trattoria, Range and Two Bros. BBQ Market heat & eat meals are now available at select H-E-B locations.

24165 I-10 W. on Northwest Side



20935 Hwy. 281 N in Big Springs



12125 Alamo Ranch Pkwy. on Far West Side



17460 I-35 N in Schertz



420 W. Bandera Rd. in Boerne

300 W. Olmos Dr. in Olmos Park



23635 Wilderness Oak in Stone Oak



9900 Wurzbach Rd. in North San Antonio



12777 W I-10 in North San Antonio



2929 Thousand Oaks Dr. in Uptown



You can now find meals from Tre Trattoria, Range and Two Bros. BBQ Market at select H-E-B locations as San Antonio chef Jason Dady joins the list of restaurateurs offering heat-and-eat meals through the grocery chain.San Antonio-based H-E-B expanded its Meal Simple line early this month to include full meals from popular local spots including Max & Louie’s New York Diner and Los Barrios. The move provided some relief from the economic damage stay-at-home orders had on the state's foodservice industry.As part of the program, H-E-B officials are helping select restaurants navigate the complex process of getting food onto grocery stores. Food distributor Ben E. Keith is also providing assistance in the form of cold storage and transportation.Menu items from the new Dady-owned eateries include King Ranch chicken casserole, chicken pot pie, mushroom bisque, Italian antipasti, Tuscan Bolognese and brisket chili. The meals range in price from $5.95 to $10.95.This week, Dady Restaurant Group meals are available at five H-E-B locations:On Monday, May 4, meals will be available at five additional locations: