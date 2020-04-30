Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, April 30, 2020

Homegrown Chef and Dorćol Partner to Offer To-Go Sunday Brunch and Beer in San Antonio

Posted By on Thu, Apr 30, 2020 at 3:00 PM

click to enlarge Six packs of HighWheel Betty will be available to add on to Sunday Funday brunch orders. - DORĆOL DISTILLING + BREWING
  • Dorćol Distilling + Brewing
  • Six packs of HighWheel Betty will be available to add on to Sunday Funday brunch orders.
Dorćol Distilling + Brewing Co. is teaming up with Homegrown Chef, the group behind a food-based San Antonio web series, to offer Sunday takeaway brunch.

The partnership's Sunday Funday event this weekend will include a menu created by chef Edward Villarreal, formerly of Hotel Havana, Boiler House and Biga on the Banks. The collaborative to-go menu will offer three different options: a breakfast torta, a potato-mushroom hash and buttermilk pancakes. Each $20 plate includes side items and one can of Dorćol's HighWheel Betty plus Michelada mix.



"It's always been a great pleasure to partner up with Dorćol,” Villarreal said in a statement. “Being able to cook again and hopefully brighten someone's day with some good food gives us purpose.”
click to enlarge Chef Edward Villareal of Homegrown Chef has created 3 unique brunch plate options for the Sunday Funday Brunch event. - INSTAGRAM / DORCOLSPIRITS
  • Instagram / dorcolspirits
  • Chef Edward Villareal of Homegrown Chef has created 3 unique brunch plate options for the Sunday Funday Brunch event.


There’s also a charitable aspect to the brunch. Homegrown Chef and Dorćol are each donating 10% of the proceeds to buy produce boxes from SA Produce Box for San Antonians in need.

Beer, single Micheladas and Michelada family packs will be available to add on to brunch orders.

The Brunch & Beer To-Go event happens this Sunday, from 11a.m. to 3p.m. at Dorćol Distilling + Brewing Co., 1902 S Flores St.

