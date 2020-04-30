Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, April 30, 2020

Twin Liquors Introduces Online Ordering, Delivery at San Antonio Stores

Posted By on Thu, Apr 30, 2020 at 2:47 PM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM / TWINLIQUORS
  • Instagram / twinliquors
The Twin Liquors chain has rolled out online ordering for in-store pickup or delivery at its 90-plus Texas stores. Previously, only 12 locations offered online transactions, but the Austin-based company has been busy over the past five weeks, revising its business model to support the expansion.

“During these unprecedented times, Twin Liquors is working diligently to balance the needs of the community and staff while navigating through this uncertainty together,” a according to a company announcement. “By enabling online ordering, this makes the experience easier for both for the customer and staff.”



Along with the online ordering expansion, Twin Liquors stores have also implemented reduced hours plus in-store COVID-19 fighting efforts such as plexiglass “sneeze-guards” between the register and counter, safety signage and social distancing markers.

While store hours have been reduced, booze-seekers can order online 24/7 via the Twin Liquors app or the website. Twin Liquors locations within 20 miles of downtown San Antonio are offering delivery.

