These San Antonio Restaurants Are Opening Friday as Texas Lifts Business Closure Order

A Purple Garlic employee rearranges the dining room in preparation for reopening today.
San Antonio restaurants are taking advantage of Governor Abbott’s order
to gradually reopen Texas economy, posting their limited menus, reduced hours and social distancing efforts online.
“As we navigate this new reality, we seek our community’s partnership. Pearl supports all its partners and the decisions they make on when and how to reopen their businesses,” read a release sent from The Pearl complex Thursday.
The release also announced the reopening four restaurants at the near-downtown shopping and dining destination: Boiler House, La Gloria, Larder at Hotel Emma and Supper at Hotel Emma. Other Pearl establishments, including Botika, will offering patio space for guests to enjoy to-go meals.
Others reopening include Cerroni's Purple Garlic on Austin Highway, Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen on East Jones Avenue and Evo Restaurant in Olmos Park.
Restaurant chains including the Landry’s Inc. empire and Max’s Wine Dive issued press releases announcing new social distancing and sanitation measures tied to their reopening. Meanwhile, mom-and-pop eateries are taking to social media to share their own in-house safety measures.
"The safety of our customers and team members remains a top priority for us, so we will continue to practice extra sanitation precautions and wear masks," a post
on Alamo Cafe’s Facebook page read.
“We can't wait to serve you again. Please be patient with us as we navigate this new normal to best serve you. We love you, San Antonio!”
Below is a list of restaurants that have confirmed they are reopening as of press time. If you choose to dine out, please follow local, state and federal safety recommendations and avoid close contact.
Boiler House Texas Grill & Wine Garden| 312 Pearl Parkway, Building 3
La Gloria | 100 E. Grayson St.
Larder at Hotel Emma (patio seating) | Hotel Emma, 136 E Grayson St.
Supper at Hotel Emma | Hotel Emma, 136 E Grayson St.
MAX’s Wine Dive – Quarry Village
Texas Pride Barbecue | 2980 East Loop 1604 South
Thousand Oaks Cafe | 4334 Thousand Oaks Dr.
The Hot Box BBQ | 3827 SW Military
Unturned Brewing Company | 516 Brooklyn Ave.
The Fruteria | 1401 S. Flores St.
Evo Restaurant | 218 E. Olmos Drive
Kindling Texas Kitchen in Cibolo | 209 N. Main St.
The Rustic | 17619 La Cantera Parkway
Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen | 103 E. Jones Ave.
Alamo Cafe | 14250 San Pedro Ave.
Whiskey Cake | 15900 La Cantera Parkway
Cerroni's Purple Garlic | 1017 Austin Highway
Scuzzi’s Italian Grill | 4035 N. Loop 1604 West
Bistr09 | 6106 Broadway St.
The Winchester Alamo Heights | 5148 Broadway St.
Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. | 406 Navarro St.
Brickhouse Tavern + Tap. | 1011 N. Loop 1604 West
Joe’s Crab Shack | 212 College St., Suite 100
Morton’s The Steakhouse | 300 E Crockett St.
Rainforest Café | 110 E. Crockett St.
Saltgrass Steak House | multiple locations
Chart House, inside the Tower of The Americas | 739 E César E. Chávez Blvd.
The Lion & Rose British Restaurant & Pub | 17627 La Cantera Pkwy #103
