San Antonio Restaurants Offering Cinco de Mayo Party Packs for At-Home Imbibing

click to enlarge Instagram / lagloriapearl

La Gloria Pearl is offering three-course party packs and margaritas to-go for Cinco de Mayo.

click to enlarge Facebook / SanchosMx

Sancho's is offering its margarita take-home kits at a discount for Cinco de Mayo.

gallon margarita kits will be available for take out or drive-thru only.

click to enlarge Courtesy Catch the Wave / Leo Davila

Catch the Wave will be parked at Sangria on the Burg Tuesday to distribute pre-ordered Cinco de Mayo party packs. Catch The Wave | 5115 Fredericksburg Road

Chef Leo Davila of Catch the Wave is teaming up with EatMigos and Sangria on the Burg to offer $35 Cinco de Mayo party packs that include one pound each Hatch green chile picadillo and roasted tomato shredded chicken, plus sides and a dozen of Catch The Wave's blue corn tortillas. Act fast, though, because orders have to be in via Catch the Wave's Facebook DM by 10 p.m. Monday.

Still trying to decide how to celebrate Cinco de Mayo? SA restaurants have got you covered.We rounded up some party pack options appear ready to take your Cinco de Mayo to the next level, whether you plan to don actual pants and throw a porch party with your roomies or just hang out on the couch and re-watchSanchos is giving sweet Cinco de Mayo discounts on its take-home margarita kits. We’re talking $15 for the 32-ounce Quart-antine margarita kit — the 32 ounces refers to the frozen mix, plus you get a 200 ml tequila bottle, four cups and straws. A $25 64-ounce Apocalypto kit includes 64 ounces of frozen mix plus a 375 ml tequila bottle and up to eight cups and straws. Add a flavor swirl at no additional cost, and throw in some carnitas while you’re at it.TC is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with to-go gallon on-the-rocks margarita kits and Nutella empanadas. The kits include one gallon of on-the-rocks lime, strawberry or mango margarita plus a bottle of Margaritaville tequila for $35. The company will also be hosting music on Facebook Live for the folks celebrating at home. Among the features are a tribute show to the queen of Tejano by Cristina Amaro and Latin keyboard artist Juan Paul Hernandez. Just a heads up, though: theLa Gloria’s Cinco de Mayo kits feature the Mexican street food eatery's signature chips and various dips, a ceviche tasting and your choice of entree for $50. Entree offerings include Mexican parrillada, chicken alambre kabobs and adobo chicken. Party packs serve up to three people, and the outdoor bar will be open and serving margs to-go. Even though La Gloria’s patio is now open for dine-in service, the Cinco de Mayo party packs are only available to take home.The Northside Mexican food staple has put together huge party packs featuring fried cream jalapenos, beef fajita tacos, churros and more. The packs are $65, and Modelo Micheladas with Twang miche mix and beer salt are just a $5 add-on.Torchy’s is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with family food packsmargaritas to-go. The $25 family packs include prepared meats, tortillas, toppings, rice and beans and serve four to five people. Margarita to-go kits are $40 and include a 375 ml bottle of tequila, house-made sweet-and-sour mix, lime wedges and a Torchy’s shaker. Each kit makes six margs.Tributary, at the San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter, is taking Taco Tuesday to another level with its Cinco de Mayo to-go kits. The $60 kits include a fully cooked fajita kit — choose between chicken or beef — plus sides, chips and salsa, a margarita kit and a six pack of Dos Equis. The party pack feeds up to four people, with the option to add extra fajita kits, margarita kits and six packs.