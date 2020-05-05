Hot Wells Conservancy Launches Initiative to Help San Antonio Chef Feed the Elderly

click to enlarge
Instagram / folklores_coffee_house
"We are ending the week with 4,372 elderly served," read a Folklores Coffee House Instagram post this weekend. "We want to thank all of our volunteers and those who have donated."
Nine weeks ago, Folklores Coffee House chef and owner Tatu Herrera began delivering fresh produce and groceries to elderly people in San Antonio. What began with a project to feed a dozen households has since grown exponentially.
Last week, he delivered food to more than four thousand elderly citizens.
In support of Herrera’s efforts, the Hot Wells Conservancy, an organization dedicated to the preservation of San Antonio's Hot Wells ruins, has announced the launch of Southside Provides #FriendsofFolklores
. The initiative will provide financial support to Herrera's mission.
The Hot Wells site, along the Mission Reach of the San Antonio River, has been home to several versions of a health spa and resort. Herrera and his wife Emilie have supported the conservancy for years, participating in fundraising events such as the Hot Wells Harvest Feast, an annual event featuring food, drink, music and art at the site.
The Hot Wells Conservancy is accepting donations
in support of the Herreras and their team of volunteers through Southside Provides #FriendsOfFolklores. It will be sharing details of the program on its multiple social media platforms.
