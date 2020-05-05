San Antonio Jamaican Spot the Jerk Shack Named One of GQ’s Best New Restaurants

click to enlarge
GQ Magazine
-
Jaime Monzon
-
The Jerk Shack and Austin’s DipDipDip Tatsu-Ya were the only two Texas restaurants on GQ's Best New Restaurants list.
released its list of Best New Restaurants
this week, following writer Brett Martin’s pre-COVID-19 journey across the nation to find what’s new and exciting on America’s culinary frontier.
The result was a list of 16 unique and varied concepts that includes San Antonio’s West Side hotspot the Jerk Shack. Owned by Cornelius Massey and his wife Lattoia — aka Nicola Blaque — the Jamaican-style eatery is known for jerk chicken wings, savory sides and unmatched hospitality, which has created a proverbial army of loyal fans.
Like most Alamo City restaurants, the Jerk Shack team has been fighting to remain afloat during the pandemic by pivoting to exclusively take-out and curbside service. It's also been offering family packs, which have become popular with area businesses as lunchtime treats for employees.
“We’re so blessed to have a very supportive following,” Blaque told the Current
. “We told our staff: as long as we’re fighting for our customers, our customers will fight for us.”
The Jerk Shack is one of two Texas restaurants on the GQ
list. The other is Austin’s Japan-meets-Texas mashup DipDipDip Tatsu-Ya.