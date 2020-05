San Antonio Staple Burger Boy's Big Red Milkshake Is Making a Comeback

click image Instagram / jen_espin

Want a side of fries with that shake?A Big Red shake, that is!Famed local restaurant Burger Boy has named what could be considered San Antonio’s version of the Starbucks “pink drink” their shake of the month for May.The Big Red Shake, which debuted back in March 2017, is exactly what it sounds like – a milkshake made from the flavorings of the iconic Texan carbonated beverage and vanilla ice cream, giving the drink a pink hue.Alongside milkshake flavors like vanilla, orange and caramel, the creamy creation resides on the menu as a permanent, puro item for us to enjoy year round.For now, the restaurant is keeping its dining room doors closed until further notice for the safety of their customers. But if you want some Big Red – hold the barbacoa – in dessert form, you can get the specialty drink from the restaurant’s drive-thru or curbside service.