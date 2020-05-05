Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

San Antonio's Twang Launches Pickle- and Michelada-Flavored Cocktail Rim Salts

Posted By on Tue, May 5, 2020 at 9:06 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF TWANG
  • Courtesy of Twang

When Twang released pickle beer salt earlier this year, adding a pucker-inducing ending to an iced cold brew, it was apparent the San Antonio food brand aimed to expand its presence in the bar and beverage markets.

Now, the company has launched Twang Reserve Rimming Salt Blends in both pickle and michelada flavors. This time, its lip-smacking powders are formulated to adorn to the rims of micheladas, bloody marys, tequila shots and margaritas.



The Michelada Rimming Salt combines sea salt, roasted tomato, garlic, chilis and red bell peppers, a flavor combo meant to pair with micheladas and bloody marys. The Pickle Rimming Salt captures the sour punch of dill pickles, which makes it suited for dressing beer, micheladas and tequila shots.

Both new products are available in four-ounce tubs.

