Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Iconic San Antonio Puffy Taco Spot Jacala Mexican Restaurant Goes Up for Sale

Posted By on Wed, May 6, 2020 at 3:04 PM

click to enlarge Jacala, in San Antonio’s Los Angeles Heights neighborhood, originally opened in 1949. - FACEBOOK / JACALAMEXICANRESTAURANT
  • Facebook / JacalaMexicanRestaurant
  • Jacala, in San Antonio’s Los Angeles Heights neighborhood, originally opened in 1949.
Jacala Mexican Restaurant, the storied eatery where founder Rudolph Quinones claims he created the original puffy taco, is up for sale.

The colorful restaurant in San Antonio's Los Angeles Heights neighborhood opened in 1949 and has been operated by the Quinones family since then. However, "the time has come to pass the restaurant to a new experienced owner," according to a LoopNet commercial property listing for the dining institution.



After seven decades and the launch of seven other restaurants, Jacala was the only establishment the Quinones family elected to keep, accord to its Facebook page. Over time, the West Avenue building was expanded to include three dining rooms, an indoor patio and an outdoor courtyard.

Jacala has been a multi-generational favorite for San Antonio families. Its food has won reader's and critic's choice awards from local publications, and its jarred salsas are available on H-E-B shelves.

Stay tuned. We'll let you know once a buyer emerges.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Chef Appears on CNN to Speak About COVID-19's Impact on His Business and Health Read More

  2. San Antonio Jamaican Spot the Jerk Shack Named One of GQ’s Best New Restaurants Read More

  3. San Antonio-Based Grocer H-E-B is Again Limiting Meat Purchases Due to Reduced Production Read More

  4. Hot Wells Conservancy Launches Initiative to Help San Antonio Chef Feed the Elderly Read More

  5. San Antonio Restaurants Offering Cinco de Mayo Party Packs for At-Home Imbibing Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 6, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation