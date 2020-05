Iconic San Antonio Puffy Taco Spot Jacala Mexican Restaurant Goes Up for Sale

click to enlarge Facebook / JacalaMexicanRestaurant

Jacala, in San Antonio’s Los Angeles Heights neighborhood, originally opened in 1949.

After seven decades and the launch of seven other restaurants, Jacala was the only establishment the Quinones family elected to keep, accord to its Facebook page. Over time, the West Avenue building was expanded to include three dining rooms, an indoor patio and an outdoor courtyard.

Jacala Mexican Restaurant, the storied eatery where founder Rudolph Quinones claims he created the original puffy taco, is up for sale.The colorful restaurant in San Antonio's Los Angeles Heights neighborhood opened in 1949 and has been operated by the Quinones family since then. However, "the time has come to pass the restaurant to a new experienced owner," according to a LoopNet commercial property listing for the dining institution.Jacala has been a multi-generational favorite for San Antonio families. Its food has won reader's and critic's choice awards from local publications, and its jarred salsas are available on H-E-B shelves.Stay tuned. We'll let you know once a buyer emerges.