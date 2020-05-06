Seguin Food Trailer Theft Thwarted Thanks to Social Media Following

click to enlarge
-
Facebook / topnocheatsdiner
-
Top Notch Diner food trailer was stolen, but recovered quickly thanks to attentive social media followers.
Thanks to the help of the San Antonio Food Truck Association and some eagle-eyed fans, Seguin-based food trailer Top Notch Food Diner was rescued from an ill-fated joyride Tuesday, KSAT reports
.
Within an hour of the missing trailer’s photo being posted
to SAFTA's Facebook page with a plea for help, Top Notch owner Becky Preiss was bombarded with calls and texts from customers who'd seen her missing property.
“Everyone started sharing it, and I can’t be more thankful because they were spreading the word quickly,” Preiss told KSAT. “I was getting calls and texts from customers who saw my trailer. That is how I knew exactly where my trailer was, because the community was sharing pictures of it on the highway.”
Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols told the station the department got a call from a citizen following the stolen trailer.
“Officers did a traffic stop, and the driver complied, but the passenger jumped in the driver’s seat and took off,” he said.
The alleged culprits had attached the trailer to a stolen truck that did not posses the towing power necessary for such a large trailer, authorities say.
“I can tell where they kept pulling over to unload some things because the truck they were driving couldn’t pull the weight,” Preiss continued. “My ice chest and all of my expensive drinks are missing. My food and my freezer door are missing. My equipment is unattached and unbolted.”
Social media played a key role in apprehending the suspects, Nichols told KSAT.
“This is just a great representation of a citizen looking out for another citizen," he said.
Preiss, meanwhile, told the station she plans to fix up the trailer and reopen.
“If I have to carry this trailer on my back, we are going to roll,” she said. “We are going to roll, and we are going to serve the community. … You can’t take the food truck people down.”
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.