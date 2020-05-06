Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Seguin Food Trailer Theft Thwarted Thanks to Social Media Following

Posted By on Wed, May 6, 2020 at 1:15 PM

click to enlarge Top Notch Diner food trailer was stolen, but recovered quickly thanks to attentive social media followers. - FACEBOOK / TOPNOCHEATSDINER
  • Facebook / topnocheatsdiner
  • Top Notch Diner food trailer was stolen, but recovered quickly thanks to attentive social media followers.
Thanks to the help of the San Antonio Food Truck Association and some eagle-eyed fans, Seguin-based food trailer Top Notch Food Diner was rescued from an ill-fated joyride Tuesday, KSAT reports.

Within an hour of the missing trailer’s photo being posted to SAFTA's Facebook page with a plea for help, Top Notch owner Becky Preiss was bombarded with calls and texts from customers who'd seen her missing property.



“Everyone started sharing it, and I can’t be more thankful because they were spreading the word quickly,” Preiss told KSAT. “I was getting calls and texts from customers who saw my trailer. That is how I knew exactly where my trailer was, because the community was sharing pictures of it on the highway.”

Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols told the station the department got a call from a citizen following the stolen trailer.

“Officers did a traffic stop, and the driver complied, but the passenger jumped in the driver’s seat and took off,” he said.

The alleged culprits had attached the trailer to a stolen truck that did not posses the towing power necessary for such a large trailer, authorities say.

“I can tell where they kept pulling over to unload some things because the truck they were driving couldn’t pull the weight,” Preiss continued. “My ice chest and all of my expensive drinks are missing. My food and my freezer door are missing. My equipment is unattached and unbolted.”

Social media played a key role in apprehending the suspects, Nichols told KSAT.

“This is just a great representation of a citizen looking out for another citizen," he said.

Preiss, meanwhile, told the station she plans to fix up the trailer and reopen.

“If I have to carry this trailer on my back, we are going to roll,” she said. “We are going to roll, and we are going to serve the community. … You can’t take the food truck people down.”

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Chef Appears on CNN to Speak About COVID-19's Impact on His Business and Health Read More

  2. San Antonio-Based Grocer H-E-B is Again Limiting Meat Purchases Due to Reduced Production Read More

  3. San Antonio Jamaican Spot the Jerk Shack Named One of GQ’s Best New Restaurants Read More

  4. San Antonio Restaurants Offering Cinco de Mayo Party Packs for At-Home Imbibing Read More

  5. Hot Wells Conservancy Launches Initiative to Help San Antonio Chef Feed the Elderly Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 6, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation