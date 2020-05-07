San Antonio's Bakery Lorraine and La Panaderia Land on Food & Wine List of Nation's Best Bakeries

click to enlarge
-
Instagram / @bakery_lorraine
Not one, but two, San Antonio establishments have landed on Food & Wine
magazine's list of the 100 Best Bakeries in America
.
Bakery Lorraine and La Panaderia rep the Alamo City on the newly released roundup of the best spots for everything from rustic sourdough loaves to Lebanese pistachio crullers. Austin's Sour Duck Market was the only other Texas bakery to rank.
"Anne Ng and Jeremy Mandell met working for Thomas Keller in California’s wine country
, which explains the sunny Cal-French energy (and excellent pastry work) at their mini-chain of bakeries
scattered around town," the mag gushes about Bakery Lorraine. "Try the tarts, macarons, or one of the best croissants in Texas."
Its praise for La Panaderia is no less effusive: "The future of pan dulce is now
, and one of the best places to see it happening is this forward-looking outfit
founded by David and Jose Caceres, raised in a commercial baking family in Mexico. Conchas
, made with high-quality ingredients to exacting standards, are some of the best this side of those fancy new Mexico City panaderias."
Although Food & Wine
began research on the list some time ago, it writes that the pandemic seems like a good time to focus on bakeries. After all, their output translates well to takeout ordering. "There has been no grave shortage of po’ boy bread in New Orleans, of pan dulce in San Antonio," the author writes.
Amid this trying time, at least there's that to be thankful for.
