Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 7, 2020

San Antonio's Bakery Lorraine and La Panaderia Land on Food & Wine List of Nation's Best Bakeries

Posted By on Thu, May 7, 2020 at 2:15 PM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM / @BAKERY_LORRAINE
  • Instagram / @bakery_lorraine
Not one, but two, San Antonio establishments have landed on Food & Wine magazine's list of the 100 Best Bakeries in America.

Bakery Lorraine and La Panaderia rep the Alamo City on the newly released roundup of the best spots for everything from rustic sourdough loaves to Lebanese pistachio crullers. Austin's Sour Duck Market was the only other Texas bakery to rank.



"Anne Ng and Jeremy Mandell met working for Thomas Keller in California’s wine country, which explains the sunny Cal-French energy (and excellent pastry work) at their mini-chain of bakeries scattered around town," the mag gushes about Bakery Lorraine. "Try the tarts, macarons, or one of the best croissants in Texas."

Its praise for La Panaderia is no less effusive: "The future of pan dulce is now, and one of the best places to see it happening is this forward-looking outfit founded by David and Jose Caceres, raised in a commercial baking family in Mexico. Conchas, made with high-quality ingredients to exacting standards, are some of the best this side of those fancy new Mexico City panaderias."

Although Food & Wine began research on the list some time ago, it writes that the pandemic seems like a good time to focus on bakeries. After all, their output translates well to takeout ordering. "There has been no grave shortage of po’ boy bread in New Orleans, of pan dulce in San Antonio," the author writes.

Amid this trying time, at least there's that to be thankful for.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Iconic San Antonio Puffy Taco Spot Jacala Mexican Restaurant Goes Up for Sale Read More

  2. San Antonio Restaurants Are Offering Mother's Day Take-Home Meals Fit for a Queen Read More

  3. Seguin Food Trailer Theft Thwarted Thanks to Social Media Following Read More

  4. “Everything Was Gone”: San Antonio Barbecue Joint Robbed of All Food Items Read More

  5. After National TV Appearance, Noodle Tree Chef Will Distribute Surgical Masks to San Antonians Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 6, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation