Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 8, 2020

San Antonio's Weathered Souls Brewery Releases Three New Beers

Posted By on Fri, May 8, 2020 at 11:58 AM

click to enlarge 6 Feet of Separation is a new 7.4% ABV triple-dry hopped hazy IPA from Weather Souls Brewery. - FACEBOOK / WEATHER SOULS
  • Facebook / Weather Souls
  • 6 Feet of Separation is a new 7.4% ABV triple-dry hopped hazy IPA from Weather Souls Brewery.
San Antonio's Weathered Souls Brewery rolled out three new brews Friday, all with wildly different profiles.

The first, 6 Feet of Separation — a collaboration with Baa Baa Brewhouse in Houston — is a triple-dry hopped hazy IPA. The ale boasts an International Bitterness Units scale of 43. For those not familiar with the scale, that means it's really freaking bitter. Brewed with Citra, Nelson Sauvin, Motueka, and Sabro hops, 6 Feet is clearly intended for those who crave hoppy, bitter beers.



The new Thrifty Drip is a hazy double IPA brewed with Citra, Simcoe, Amarillo, Southern Passion and Mosaic hops. That gives the ale some bite but a less-intense IBU of 15.

Finally, Weathered Souls has released a summertime beer for those who need something lighter. The Double Mangonada is a sour-style beer made with double mango, passion fruit, pink guava and Twangerz Chili-Lime Salt.

All three beers are available for pickup from the Northside brewery.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Iconic San Antonio Puffy Taco Spot Jacala Mexican Restaurant Goes Up for Sale Read More

  2. “Everything Was Gone”: San Antonio Barbecue Joint Robbed of All Food Items Read More

  3. San Antonio's Bakery Lorraine and La Panaderia Land on Food & Wine List of Nation's Best Bakeries Read More

  4. San Antonio Restaurants Are Offering Mother's Day Take-Home Meals Fit for a Queen Read More

  5. Seguin Food Trailer Theft Thwarted Thanks to Social Media Following Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 6, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation