San Antonio's Weathered Souls Brewery Releases Three New Beers

6 Feet of Separation is a new 7.4% ABV triple-dry hopped hazy IPA from Weather Souls Brewery.

San Antonio's Weathered Souls Brewery rolled out three new brews Friday, all with wildly different profiles.The first, 6 Feet of Separation — a collaboration with Baa Baa Brewhouse in Houston — is a triple-dry hopped hazy IPA. The ale boasts an International Bitterness Units scale of 43. For those not familiar with the scale, that means it's really freaking bitter. Brewed with Citra, Nelson Sauvin, Motueka, and Sabro hops, 6 Feet is clearly intended for those who crave hoppy, bitter beers.The new Thrifty Drip is a hazy double IPA brewed with Citra, Simcoe, Amarillo, Southern Passion and Mosaic hops. That gives the ale some bite but a less-intense IBU of 15.Finally, Weathered Souls has released a summertime beer for those who need something lighter. The Double Mangonada is a sour-style beer made with double mango, passion fruit, pink guava and Twangerz Chili-Lime Salt.All three beers are available for pickup from the Northside brewery.