Gourdough's San Antonio Doughnut Shop Location Files for Bankruptcy Liquidation

Courtesy Photo / Gourdough's Public House

The San Antonio outpost of Austin's bigger-is-better doughnut shop Gourdough's has filed for bankruptcy liquidation.Gourdough's Riverwalk LLC is sought Chapter 7 protection on May 6, according a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Texas in San Antonio.Under Chapter 7 cases, owners typically sell off a business' assets to pay their creditors. The San Antonio location had $50,000 or less in assets and between $1 million and $10 million in liabilities, according to documents.The filing comes roughly a year after the River Walk location opened. The restaurant was originally set to launch last February but delayed for a month for unspecified reasons.Gourdough's original location has not filed for bankruptcy protection, according to an Austin Business Journal report