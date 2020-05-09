Saturday, May 9, 2020
Gourdough's San Antonio Doughnut Shop Location Files for Bankruptcy Liquidation
By Sanford Nowlin
on Sat, May 9, 2020 at 10:18 AM
Courtesy Photo / Gourdough's Public House
The San Antonio outpost of Austin's bigger-is-better doughnut shop Gourdough's has filed for bankruptcy liquidation.
Gourdough's Riverwalk LLC is sought Chapter 7 protection on May 6, according a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Texas in San Antonio.
Under Chapter 7 cases, owners typically sell off a business' assets to pay their creditors. The San Antonio location had $50,000 or less in assets and between $1 million and $10 million in liabilities, according to documents.
The filing comes roughly a year after the River Walk location opened. The restaurant was originally set to launch last February but delayed for a month
for unspecified reasons.
Gourdough's original location has not filed for bankruptcy protection, according to an Austin Business Journal report
.
