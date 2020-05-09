Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Saturday, May 9, 2020

Gourdough's San Antonio Doughnut Shop Location Files for Bankruptcy Liquidation

Posted By on Sat, May 9, 2020 at 10:18 AM

COURTESY PHOTO / GOURDOUGH'S PUBLIC HOUSE
  • Courtesy Photo / Gourdough's Public House
The San Antonio outpost of Austin's bigger-is-better doughnut shop Gourdough's has filed for bankruptcy liquidation.

Gourdough's Riverwalk LLC is sought Chapter 7 protection on May 6, according a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Texas in San Antonio.



Under Chapter 7 cases, owners typically sell off a business' assets to pay their creditors. The San Antonio location had $50,000 or less in assets and between $1 million and $10 million in liabilities, according to documents.

The filing comes roughly a year after the River Walk location opened. The restaurant was originally set to launch last February but delayed for a month for unspecified reasons.

Gourdough's original location has not filed for bankruptcy protection, according to an Austin Business Journal report.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Iconic San Antonio Puffy Taco Spot Jacala Mexican Restaurant Goes Up for Sale Read More

  2. ‘There Is No Right Answer’: San Antonio Restaurant Owners Want to Reopen, But Some Refuse to Do It on Gov. Abbott’s Timetable Read More

  3. “Everything Was Gone”: San Antonio Barbecue Joint Robbed of All Food Items Read More

  4. San Antonio Restaurants Are Offering Mother's Day Take-Home Meals Fit for a Queen Read More

  5. San Antonio's Weathered Souls Brewery Releases Three New Beers Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 6, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation