Monday, May 11, 2020

San Antonio Spurs Guard Patty Mills' Coffee Campaign Raised Money to Prevent Family Violence

Posted By on Mon, May 11, 2020 at 3:28 PM

click image Patty Mills poses in Press Coffee. - TWITTER / PATTY_MILLS
  • Twitter / Patty_Mills
  • Patty Mills poses in Press Coffee.
It was a busy Mother's Day for Patty Mills.

The San Antonio Spur hopped between eight local coffee shops as part of his #GiveMamaCoffee campaign, which raised money for the nonprofit Family Violence Prevention Services.



Mill partnered with Brown Coffee Company, Estate Coffee Company, Indy Coffee Club, Mildfire Coffee, Press Coffee, Scorpion, Theory Coffee Co. and Gold Coffee to sell coffee, food and merchandise as part of the effort.

Mills donated double the total sale amount for every purchase at the shops on Sunday, raising money for FVPS while allowing the shops to make a profit during a difficult time for small businesses.

“Being the longest tenured member of the Spurs is something that I’m proud of and something that I also feel a responsibility as well,” Mills told KSAT on Friday. “It’s just being able to use my platform to be able to bring people together. But at the same time, make an impact on the things that really matter.”

View this post on Instagram

𝐏𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐩 𝐦𝐞 𝐠𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐚 𝐇𝐔𝐆𝐄 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐭𝐨 @presscoffee_sa ⁣⁣, @mildfirecoffee ⁣⁣, @indy_cc⁣⁣, @theorycoffee ⁣⁣, @scorpion.tx⁣⁣, @estatecoffeeco ⁣⁣, @browncoffeeco ⁣ + @sanantoniogold⁣!⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ These 8 local coffee shops opened specially for Mother's Day today to be able to serve San Antonio - 𝘢𝘯𝘥 help us raise money for Family Violence Prevention Services - Battered Women and Children’s Shelter. ⁣⁣⁣ We're proud to report that #GiveMamaCoffee had an unbelievable turn-out, with thousands of people (all socially distanced!) showing up to support these 8 local shops.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ While our #GiveMamaCoffee campaign ends today, our gratitude and appreciation to you and our community will live on forever.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Thank you!!

A post shared by Patty Mills (@balapat) on


Mills hasn't yet reported the total amount raised. However, on social media he thanked the thousands who came out to support the effort while maintaining their social distance.

As an added bonus, people who posted yesterday using the hashtag #GiveMamaCoffee are now running for a “Coffee Gang” Zoom call with the Spur.

Anyone interested in seeing Mills' Mother's Day adventure — which included a Matt Bonner sighting — can check it out on his Twitter or Instagram.

