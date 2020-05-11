San Antonio Spurs Guard Patty Mills' Coffee Campaign Raised Money to Prevent Family Violence

View this post on Instagram
𝐏𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐩 𝐦𝐞 𝐠𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐚 𝐇𝐔𝐆𝐄 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐭𝐨 @presscoffee_sa , @mildfirecoffee , @indy_cc, @theorycoffee , @scorpion.tx, @estatecoffeeco , @browncoffeeco + @sanantoniogold! These 8 local coffee shops opened specially for Mother's Day today to be able to serve San Antonio - 𝘢𝘯𝘥 help us raise money for Family Violence Prevention Services - Battered Women and Children’s Shelter. We're proud to report that #GiveMamaCoffee had an unbelievable turn-out, with thousands of people (all socially distanced!) showing up to support these 8 local shops. While our #GiveMamaCoffee campaign ends today, our gratitude and appreciation to you and our community will live on forever. Thank you!!
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.