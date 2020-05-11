San Antonio Spurs Guard Patty Mills' Coffee Campaign Raised Money to Prevent Family Violence

View this post on Instagram

𝐏𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐩 𝐦𝐞 𝐠𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐚 𝐇𝐔𝐆𝐄 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐭𝐨 @presscoffee_sa ⁣⁣, @mildfirecoffee ⁣⁣, @indy_cc⁣⁣, @theorycoffee ⁣⁣, @scorpion.tx⁣⁣, @estatecoffeeco ⁣⁣, @browncoffeeco ⁣ + @sanantoniogold⁣!⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ These 8 local coffee shops opened specially for Mother's Day today to be able to serve San Antonio - 𝘢𝘯𝘥 help us raise money for Family Violence Prevention Services - Battered Women and Children’s Shelter. ⁣⁣⁣ We're proud to report that #GiveMamaCoffee had an unbelievable turn-out, with thousands of people (all socially distanced!) showing up to support these 8 local shops.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ While our #GiveMamaCoffee campaign ends today, our gratitude and appreciation to you and our community will live on forever.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Thank you!!