The Shops at Alamo Ranch Donates 400 Meals to San Antonio First Responders

The Shops at Alamo Ranch, located in Northwest San Antonio, has donated more than 400 meals to area first responders as a gesture of appreciation.
Throughout the month of April, Alamo Ranch purchased lunches from its restaurant tenants and delivered them to healthcare professionals, police and firefighters in the area surrounding the shopping center.
“BJ’s Restaurant delivered lunch to healthcare teams at CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital in Westover Hills. Both Hop & Vine and Edible Arrangements delivered to the San Antonio Fire Station 45, and Jason’s Deli presented lunch to the San Antonio Police Department’s South Substation," a release from The Shops at Alamo Ranch said.
