Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Pabst Introduces Pearl xXx, an Updated Version of the Texas Lager With San Antonio Ties

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

click to enlarge Pearl xXx's new design is inspired by the original characteristics of the brand, including the clamshell shape and script. - COURTESY JOE MONDO CRUZ
  • Courtesy Joe Mondo Cruz
  • Pearl xXx's new design is inspired by the original characteristics of the brand, including the clamshell shape and script.
Sporting a new look and an updated flavor profile, Pearl Brewing Co. has unveiled Pearl xXx, a relaunch of its American lager long associated with San Antonio.

“This relaunch of Pearl Beer is all about paying homage to Pearl’s deep roots while embracing the San Antonio of today,” said Daniel Crawford, who manages the Pearl brand for owner Pabst Brewing Co. “It's exciting for us all to be a part of the rebirth of this legendary beer as well as the momentum our city is seeing.”



Pearl was brewed in San Antonio from 1887 until Pabst shuttered its local brewery in 2001. The site is now home of the Pearl retail development.

The new brew features an ABV of 3.8%, and the distinct flavor profiles formed by Czech Pilsen malt, caramel malt, wheat and citrus, creating an easy-to-drink lager taste. Although Pabst is based in Los Angeles, Pearl xXx will be brewed at "craft facility in the Texas Hill country," according to a release.

As art of the release, Pearl has partnered with Alamo City-based artisans including Richter Goods to create a line of modern clothing inspired by the brand. Jung Provisions has also created a limited-edition candle.

Of course they did.  

Pearl xXx will be available for purchase starting this week, with full distribution starting in June.
click to enlarge COURTESY JOE MONDO CRUZ
  • Courtesy Joe Mondo Cruz
