Tuesday, May 12, 2020

San Antonio Brewers Roll Out New Styles to Try for American Craft Beer Week 2020

Posted By on Tue, May 12, 2020 at 12:01 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / FREETAILBREWING
  • Instagram / freetailbrewing
Not that we need another reason to stock up on locally produced crafts brews, but we're in the middle of American Craft Beer Week, and that sounds like as good an excuse as any.

A nationwide celebration of small and independent U.S. craft breweries, ACBW 2020 runs May 11-17. In celebration, these San Antonio-area certified independent craft brewers have rolled out new brews and brought back some favorites. Prost!



click image INSTAGRAM / ROADMAPBREWING
  • Instagram / roadmapbrewing
Roadmap Brewing: Mama Dukes IPA
ABV: 6.1%, available in four packs of 16-ounce cans
Named after the matriarch of the Roadmap Family, Mama Dukes IPA is Roadmap’s take on the classic West Coast variation of the hoppy style. The bitterness is balanced well with the malt to bring classic hop flavors, making it an approachable IPA with hints of citrus and pine.


click image INSTAGRAM / CACTUSLANDBREWING
  • Instagram / cactuslandbrewing
Cactus Land Brewery: Czech Yes Czech Pilsner
ABV: 4.8%, available in 16-ounce cans and growler fills
Czech pilsners are characterized by slightly sweet, toasted aromas and flavors of bread and biscuits. They also feature moderate to low carbonation. The Cactus Land Czech Yes is lagered for six weeks to allow the beer to clarify, producing a crisp and clean profile.

click image INSTAGRAM / FREETAILBREWING
  • Instagram / freetailbrewing
Freetail Brewing: Pele’s Blessing Tiki IPA
ABV: 6%, available in four packs of 16-ounce cans
This slightly tart IPA was brewed with the Pink Boots hop blend, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and clove and fermented with Hornindal Kveik from Community Cultures. It was then re-fermented with mango and tangerine and aged on coconut flakes, creating a light summertime treat that tastes like a relaxing day on the beach… We're talking Hawaii, of course, not Corpus Christi.

click image INSTAGRAM / RANGER CREEK
  • Instagram / ranger creek
Ranger Creek Brewstillery: Purple Rhine Prickly Pear Berliner Weisse
ABV: 5.7%, available in six packs of 12-ounce bottles
Ranger Creek’s Purple Rhine is back, packing a punch with an unmistakable pinkish hue and tart citrus profile. Purple Rhine is a strong version of a Berliner Weisse, a sour-style wheat beer, brewed with a natural kettle souring process. Ranger Creek brewers add prickly pear juice for color and for flavors of pear, honey and summertime floral notes.

