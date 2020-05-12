Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Texas Bar Trade Group Wants Members to Hold 'Soft Reopenings' to Spur Action by Governor

Posted By on Tue, May 12, 2020 at 1:01 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / SIDEBPRODUCTIONS
  • Instagram / sidebproductions
The Texas Bar and Nightclub Alliance is encouraging members around the state to host “soft” reopenings this Friday to build solidarity for drinking spots, which have not yet been included in Texas' reopening plan.

The events are open to bar staffs only, not the general public.



“This opening will not include patrons or the general public, but businesses will remove all boards from windows, turn on lights and music and have employees on-staff to enjoy a DJ or live music,” TBNA president Michael Klein said in a statement Friday, May 8.

Klein said his organization sent a letter to Abbott's office that outlinines steps for safe reopening businesses with 51% licenses, meaning the majority of their revenues are from alcohol sales, KXAN Austin reports.

“This soft reopening is a first step in exerting our constitutional rights as tax-paying citizens in the great state of Texas,” he added.

Social media is abuzz with bar owner and worker opinions about the proposed initiative. Some say the reopening could be a nice gesture to unite industry professionals. However, others worry it could run infection risks and drain bars' emptying coffers.

“I’m not going to unite with anyone who is a proponent of reopening and going back to work in public places if we're not getting tested repeatedly,” said one pro who works on the San Antonio's River Walk and asked not to be named.

“People who oppose that are already united," the person added. "This thing is a … money-wasting idea for an industry that is already on the verge of collapse. Hire a DJ for staff, really?”

According to NBCDFW, the proposed soft reopenings are part of the Texas Bar Promise, a larger plan crafted by the Bar and Nightclub Alliance and Texas Restaurant Association to outline the safe reopening of bars and nightclubs, which was presented to Governor Abbott’s office late last week.

The Governor’s office has yet to issue an official response to the 10-part plan.

