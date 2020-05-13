Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Coyote Ugly Bars Furloughed Managers Rather Than Pay Them With Coronavirus Aid Funds They Received

Posted By on Wed, May 13, 2020 at 8:57 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / COYOTEUGLY_SAN_ANTONIO
  • Instagram / coyoteugly_san_antonio
“Let's Make Bad Decisions,” declares the Instagram bio of Coyote Ugly San Antonio. The line seems tone deaf in light of news about how the company has used federal coronavirus relief money it received.

Nine Coyote Ugly bars applied for Paycheck Protection Program loans in March, “because they were there,” Jeff Wiseman, the company's general counsel, told the New York Times. By the time the applications — ranging from $40,000 to $120,000 — were approved in mid-April, Coyote Ugly bartenders and security personnel had already been laid off, and it was clear the bar industry wasn't going to recover as quickly as many had hoped.



On April 18, Coyote Ugly founder and chief executive Liliana Lovell notified managers that they were being furloughed just as word of the loan approvals got out, the Times reports. Managers across its locations were furious. Lovell said she understood her employees’ frustrations, but added that she and Wiseman “didn’t see the point in paying managers to sit around in empty bars,” according to the paper.

Rather than rehire employees and pay them with PPP loan money — the intention of the PPP — or return the funds, following the lead of aid recipients such as Taco Cabana, Coyote Ugly is opting to sit on the money, according to reports.

Perhaps compounding the frustration for employees, Coyote Ugly corporate locations are hocking pre-sale tickets to End of Lockdown Extravaganzas, saying the proceeds will "keep our staff afloat in this time of need."

Although the $20 tickets for the San Antonio party are for sale on the bar's website, the date for the event is listed as "to be determined."

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Gourdough's San Antonio Doughnut Shop Location Files for Bankruptcy Liquidation Read More

  2. Iconic San Antonio Puffy Taco Spot Jacala Mexican Restaurant Goes Up for Sale Read More

  3. ‘There Is No Right Answer’: San Antonio Restaurant Owners Want to Reopen, But Some Refuse to Do It on Gov. Abbott’s Timetable Read More

  4. “Everything Was Gone”: San Antonio Barbecue Joint Robbed of All Food Items Read More

  5. San Antonio Chef Offers to Help Restaurants Switch to Digital Menus to Reduce Waste Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 6, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation