Wednesday, May 13, 2020

San Antonio-Based Grocer H-E-B Tightens Restrictions on Meat Purchases — Again

Posted By on Wed, May 13, 2020 at 11:19 AM

Just eight days after placing restrictions on meat purchases, SA-based grocery giant H-E-B is further reining them in at its San Antonio-area, Central Texas and Gulf Coast stores.

According to the the company's website, shoppers are still limited to five packages total of fresh beef, ground beef, chicken, pork and turkey per purchase. However, the new limitations allow only two frozen chicken items and two frozen raw-beef burgers.



To clarify, that's five packages total, per purchase, not five of each.

Restrictions are being updated to "help protect the supply chain in Texas,” according to H-E-B’s online product purchasing limits policy. "Limiting product purchases is a proven way to ensure the best service and product availability for all customers.”

Purchasing limits also remain in place for non-food items like disinfecting and antibacterial wipes, liquid bleach, hand sanitizer and gloves.

The company's Central Market stores have completely different limitations, however, allowing for purchase of any number of meats products, save for bacon, which is limited to two packages per purchase.

