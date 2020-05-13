Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Texas Prison Food Has Gone From Bad to Worse During COVID Pandemic, According to Inmates

Posted By on Wed, May 13, 2020 at 10:41 AM

click to enlarge In 2011, officials tried to make up a budget shortage by removing $2.8 million from the amount allotted for meals, replacing buns with slices of bread. - THE MARSHALL PROJECT
  • The Marshall Project
  • In 2011, officials tried to make up a budget shortage by removing $2.8 million from the amount allotted for meals, replacing buns with slices of bread.
Prison food has always been famously sub-par, but since COVID-19 lockdowns began in early April, Texas inmates have been writing to The Marshall Project to voice concerns about worsening dietary conditions.

The Marshall Project is a nonprofit news organization that focuses on reporting on the state of the justice system, including inmate mental health, immigration, politics and reform.



Currently, if an inmate tests positive for COVID-19, the entire prison is placed on lockdown for at least two weeks, rendering cafeteria use impossible. During lockdown, cafeteria meals are replaced with bagged lunches known as “johnny sacks,” which, according to accounts sent to Marshall, tend to be less than nutritionally sound and can arrive at any hour of the day.

“Prisoners on locked-down units say their weird food has been arriving at weird times,” Marshall reports. “One prisoner told his mother he’d received breakfast — two boiled eggs and a peanut butter sandwich — at 3 a.m. His next packet of sandwiches didn’t arrive until 4 p.m.”

click to enlarge A hamburger and peanut butter sandwich provided in a Texas prison "Johnny sack." - THE MARSHALL PROJECT
  • The Marshall Project
  • A hamburger and peanut butter sandwich provided in a Texas prison "Johnny sack."
Among the photos inmates have shared are hot dogs wrapped in squashed, flaccid slices of white bread, strangely gray hamburger patties and sloppy joes filled with corn kernels. No fruit or fresh vegetables are in sight in photos of these "johnnies."

“The nutrition is far from adequate, especially for COVID-positive inmates," an inmate wrote his fiancée. "You would think we would at least be given vegetables and hearty protein, something with a vitamin content.”

“They’ve always been subpar,” a former prison official told Marshall Project. “They’re shitty.”

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Gourdough's San Antonio Doughnut Shop Location Files for Bankruptcy Liquidation Read More

  2. Iconic San Antonio Puffy Taco Spot Jacala Mexican Restaurant Goes Up for Sale Read More

  3. ‘There Is No Right Answer’: San Antonio Restaurant Owners Want to Reopen, But Some Refuse to Do It on Gov. Abbott’s Timetable Read More

  4. “Everything Was Gone”: San Antonio Barbecue Joint Robbed of All Food Items Read More

  5. San Antonio Chef Offers to Help Restaurants Switch to Digital Menus to Reduce Waste Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 6, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation