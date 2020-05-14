San Antonio Food Businesses Offering Pick-Me-Ups for 2020 Grads Who Got the Shaft

click image
No prom, no commencement ceremony and no refunds on those hideous cap- and-gown sets. No lie, the Class of 2020 has gotten the shaft when it comes to celebrating the completion of high school.
The good news, though, is some San Antonio food businesses are coming up with creative ways to celebrate the grads in our lives.
Chef Sofia Tejeda
is offering up hysterical R-rated cookies for sailor-mouthed grads. "Well, shit, sorry about graduation," reads one. While the language may be a little much for some moms, it's hard to argue with the sentiment. (Although, they're also available in PG-13, if your family rolls like that.)
The crew at Ivy Hall Events
has created grad packages that include private event space, two hours of physically distanced partying for up to 20 guests, seating, sound system, balloons and unlimited selfie opportunities. Pre-orders for food, cocktail kits, flowers, cake, photography and other extra goodies are sold separately.
Krispy Kreme is offering the Class of 2020 a special batch of doughnuts between May 18-24, but high school and college graduates can receive an entire dozen for free on May 19.
According to the Krispy Kreme website
, interested sugar fiends must don their caps and gowns or bring along a 2020 class ring, graduation announcements, school IDs or "Class of 2020 senior swag" to be eligible.
