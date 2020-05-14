Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, May 14, 2020

San Antonio Spurs Player Patty Mills' Domestic Violence Aid Campaign Brings in $104,000

Posted By on Thu, May 14, 2020 at 11:01 AM

San Antonio Spurs Guard Patty Mills loves his coffee, but he didn't want to spend his time focusing only on that during the pandemic. So, Mills last Friday announced a Mother's Day fundraiser to raise domestic violence awareness in conjunction with eight local coffee shops.

Mills' #GiveMamaCoffee campaign urged community members to purchase a cup of joe, food or merch at the shops on Sunday. In turn, he promised to double their collective sales and send the total to Family Violence Prevention Services.



And San Antonio stepped up.

The Mother's Day drive raised nearly $104,000, Mills posted Wednesday on Twitter. The shops were able to keep the money they collected at the register, nearly $52,000 collectively. The Spurs player built in that provision to help the businesses stay afloat during the pandemic.

"Thank you to everyone who gave $10, $100 or even $1 to our local businesses — and ultimately, the Family Violence Prevention Services — Battered Women and Children’s Shelter," Mills shared on social media.


