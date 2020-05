San Antonio Spurs Player Patty Mills' Domestic Violence Aid Campaign Brings in $104,000

click image Twitter / Patty_Mills

The #GiveMamaCoffee Mother’s Day Drive raised $𝟏𝟎𝟑,𝟗𝟔𝟓.𝟕𝟔. ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

⁣

That is the amount of money 𝐘𝐎𝐔 helped us raise IN 𝟏 𝐃𝐀𝐘 for the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter in San Antonio @FamilyViolence7! pic.twitter.com/BveX6LWtvg — Patrick Mills (@Patty_Mills) May 13, 2020

San Antonio Spurs Guard Patty Mills loves his coffee, but he didn't want to spend his time focusing only on that during the pandemic. So, Mills last Friday announced a Mother's Day fundraiser to raise domestic violence awareness in conjunction with eight local coffee shops.Mills' #GiveMamaCoffee campaign urged community members to purchase a cup of joe, food or merch at the shops on Sunday. In turn, he promised to double their collective sales and send the total to Family Violence Prevention Services.And San Antonio stepped up.The Mother's Day drive raised nearly $104,000, Mills posted Wednesday on Twitter . The shops were able to keep the money they collected at the register, nearly $52,000 collectively. The Spurs player built in that provision to help the businesses stay afloat during the pandemic."Thank you to everyone who gave $10, $100 or even $1 to our local businesses — and ultimately, the Family Violence Prevention Services — Battered Women and Children’s Shelter," Mills shared on social media.