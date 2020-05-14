San Antonio Woman Donates a Literal Ton of Produce to Homes Serving People With Special Needs

click to enlarge
Mary Flores and her son Tommy deliver one ton of produce to group homes that support families of special needs individuals.
As a mother of an individual with Down syndrome, Mary Flores personally understands the importance of local nonprofit groups that offer specialized assistance for families like hers.
That understanding led her to donate 2,000 pounds — that’s one ton — of produce to group homes and non-profits that provide support to South Texas families of individuals with developmental disabilities.
“Individuals with Down syndrome and Autism don’t understand the concept of 'shelter in place,’ [nor do they] adapt well to quarantine, as their daily program and therapy is based on consistency and routine,” Flores said in a press release. “A large majority rely on day programs and group homes for therapy and meals.”
Like many nonprofits across the nation, specialized group homes have seen a drastic reduction in donations during the COVID-19 crisis.
With that in mind, Flores donated enough produce to feed approximately four thousand Texans, specifically the clients, staff and programs of the Autism Treatment Center, Down syndrome Association of South Texas, Morgan’s Wonderland and Reaching Maximum Independence
(RMI).
RMI is an organization that aims to assist individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in reaching their maximum level of independence.
