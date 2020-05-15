Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 15, 2020

Broker Confirms Jacala Is For Sale, Even Though the San Antonio Eatery's Owners and Fans Deny It

Posted By on Fri, May 15, 2020 at 7:22 AM

click to enlarge Jacala, in San Antonio’s Los Angeles Heights neighborhood, originally opened in 1949. - FACEBOOK / JACALAMEXICANRESTAURANT
  • Facebook / JacalaMexicanRestaurant
  • Jacala, in San Antonio’s Los Angeles Heights neighborhood, originally opened in 1949.
A week ago, the Current reported that the beloved Jacala Mexican Restaurant was listed for sale on LoopNet, a commercial real estate website.

Even though the listing said “the time has come to pass the restaurant to a new experienced owner,” fans of the restaurant took to social media to insist the story was “fake news.”



“That was just a rumor; the journalist did not check their sources before printing,” read one Facebook post in response to the shared article.

In social media posts, two of Jacala's owners — Lucile Hooker and Cynthia Lambert — even seemed to downplay the fact that the 70-year-old restaurant had been listed on the real estate site.

When guests asked on Facebook for confirmation that the business was for sale, Lambert answered, “not yet.” Hooker went into slightly more more detail, replying, "We will sell one day but not right now. Thanks for your support.”

So, what gives?

Hooker and Lambert didn't respond to emailed requests for an interview. Phone calls to the restaurant itself also got no response.

We went to the next logical source and contacted the number in the real estate listing. The broker handling the restaurant's potential sale confirmed that the listing was correct but asked that his name not be used.

“The plan for now is to pass the restaurant on to someone who knows the restaurant business. It’s right there in the listing," he said. "There is no intention to close the business.”

The San Antonio-based broker said he has more than 30 years' experience in commercial real estate. He added that he successfully facilitated the sale and transfer of other iconic eateries including Earl Abel’s, La Fonda, Hofbrau at the Rim and Rosario’s.

“I have been in talks with more than one group,” he said. “I anticipate a sale being finalized within the next 90 days.”

During its long operating history, Jacala has amassed a multi-generational appeal, which may be why some local fans are resistant to seeing it change hands.

“Typically, listings like this are public, but confidential,” the broker added. “We talked about that, and it just wasn’t an option for this establishment. [Jacala] has a loyal, established following. … It will be alright.”

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Pabst Introduces Pearl xXx, an Updated Version of the Texas Lager With San Antonio Ties Read More

  2. San Antonio-Based Grocer H-E-B Tightens Restrictions on Meat Purchases — Again Read More

  3. Coyote Ugly Bars Furloughed Managers Rather Than Pay Them With Coronavirus Aid Funds They Received Read More

  4. Texas Prison Food Has Gone From Bad to Worse During COVID Pandemic, According to Inmates Read More

  5. Chef Behind San Antonio's Noodle Tree Will Close Restaurant to Focus on Lymphoma Treatment Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 6, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation