Texas Hill Country's Kulhman Cellars Introduces Three New Summer Wines

click to enlarge Courtesy Kulhman Cellars

Kuhlman Cellars — located on the famed Hightway 290 Wine Trail between Fredericksburg and Johnson City — has released three new wines that seem suited for midsummer day drinking.Kuhlman's newly launched 2019 Estate Roussanne features a white gold color and bold tropical fruit flavors of lychee and green mango. The winery recommends pairing it with summer dishes such as ceviche, tapenade and tapas. The roussanne of the name is a white wine grape originally grown in the Rhône region.Kuhlman's 2019 Estate Rosé is all about highlighting strawberry flavors and features a rich pink hue. In keeping with the rosé style, it's light and refreshing and meant to pair with picnic foods such as tabbouleh or crisp bruschetta.Revisiting the flavor notes of its previously released 2017 Hensell Rosé, this year’s model of the wine is lighter in color than a classic Provencal-style rosé and features hibiscus, pink apple and lavender notes. Kuhlman recommends pairing it with a salad of beets or tomato, feta and pasta.