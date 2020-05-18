Monday, May 18, 2020
Texas Hill Country's Kulhman Cellars Introduces Three New Summer Wines
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Mon, May 18, 2020 at 12:39 PM
click to enlarge
Kuhlman Cellars — located on the famed Hightway 290 Wine Trail between Fredericksburg and Johnson City — has released three new wines that seem suited for midsummer day drinking.
Kuhlman's newly launched 2019 Estate Roussanne features a white gold color and bold tropical fruit flavors of lychee and green mango. The winery recommends pairing it with summer dishes such as ceviche, tapenade and tapas. The roussanne of the name is a white wine grape originally grown in the Rhône region.
Kuhlman's 2019 Estate Rosé is all about highlighting strawberry flavors and features a rich pink hue. In keeping with the rosé style, it's light and refreshing and meant to pair with picnic foods such as tabbouleh or crisp bruschetta.
Revisiting the flavor notes of its previously released 2017 Hensell Rosé, this year’s model of the wine is lighter in color than a classic Provencal-style rosé and features hibiscus, pink apple and lavender notes. Kuhlman recommends pairing it with a salad of beets or tomato, feta and pasta.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: Kulhman Cellars, release, new wine, rose, Rosé, Rosé all day, summer wine, strawberries, local winery, Texas wine, Texas winery, Fredericksburg, Johnson City, Texas hill country, Texas wine country, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.