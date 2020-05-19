Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

San Antonio Comfort Food Restaurant Grayze on Grayson Listed For Lease

Posted By on Tue, May 19, 2020 at 3:18 PM

click to enlarge Grayze on Grayson has been listed on LoopNet as a retail space for lease. - INSTAGRAM / GRAYZEONGRAYSON
  • Instagram / grayzeongrayson
  • Grayze on Grayson has been listed on LoopNet as a retail space for lease.
Grayze on Grayson is the latest San Antonio restaurant whose space is now up for lease. The eatery's site near the Pearl development is now listed on the commercial real-estate site LoopNet.

Grayze maintained a takeout program in the weeks following Texas' stay-at-home order but eventually shut its doors, telling fans in an Instagram post, “we’ll see you on the other side of this crazy COVID!”



While the April 4 post suggested the establishment would be back in business post-COVID, the LoopNet listing does little to support that hope.

The restaurant's owners were unavailable for immediate comment.
Since opening in 2016, Grayze has focused on locally sourced ingredients, made-from-scratch sauces and house-cured meats. The restaurant also created menus it could modify for vegetarian, gluten-free and vegan diets.

In March, Grayze launched a program that allowed diners to purchase chef-prepared meals or grocery bags of produce and dry goods for families suffering food insecurity during the pandemic.

