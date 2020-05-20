Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

New One-Price Food Concept From Mexico to Move Into Old Fontaine's Location Near the Pearl

Posted By on Wed, May 20, 2020 at 11:24 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / CERVECERIACHAPULTEPEC
  • Instagram / cerveceriachapultepec
Cervecería Chapultepec, a Mexico-based chain that offers tacos, tostadas, burgers, cocktails and beer at one fixed price, is coming to San Antonio.

The first U.S. location of Cervecería Chapultepec will make its home in the Pearl-area building previously occupied Fontaine’s Southern Diner & Bar, mySA reports.

Cervecería Chapultepec will move into the former gas station in the next six months, Chris Curiel, a broker with San Antonio’s Valcor Commercial Real Estate, told mySA. The chain will conduct renovations and add a covered patio.
Valcor is handling the lease.



FACEBOOK / ROBIN SMITH HALL
  • Facebook / Robin Smith Hall
According to the Cervecería Chapultepec website, the restaurant group's mission is to offer “the unique concept of everything at the same price, the best atmosphere and service to our diners so that they feel at home.”

That one price hasn’t yet been disclosed for the San Antonio location.

