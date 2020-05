New One-Price Food Concept From Mexico to Move Into Old Fontaine's Location Near the Pearl

click image Instagram / cerveceriachapultepec

Cervecería Chapultepec, a Mexico-based chain that offers tacos, tostadas, burgers, cocktails and beer at one fixed price, is coming to San Antonio.The first U.S. location of Cervecería Chapultepec will make its home in the Pearl-area building previously occupied Fontaine’s Southern Diner & Bar, mySA reports.

Cervecería Chapultepec will move into the former gas station in the next six months, Chris Curiel, a broker with San Antonio’s Valcor Commercial Real Estate, told mySA. The chain will conduct renovations and add a covered patio.Valcor is handling the lease.According to the Cervecería Chapultepec website, the restaurant group's mission is to offer “the unique concept of everything at the same price, the best atmosphere and service to our diners so that they feel at home.”That one price hasn’t yet been disclosed for the San Antonio location.