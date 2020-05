San Antonio-Based Whataburger Offering Buy One, Get One Free Deal for National Burger Month

click image Courtesy Whataburger

San Antonio-based fast food chain Whataburger is celebrating National Burger Month with a buy-one-get-one offer for online orders.The BOGO deal is good through May 25, according to a news release, and only orders made online or via the Whataburger app are eligible.The Whataburger website cautions that it could take up to 24 hours from sign-up to see the offer in the app, so interested diners should probably display a little patience. Yes, we know that might be hard for folks with serious cravings.Also notable: a No. 1 Whataburger must be included in the order, and add-ons like bacon, grilled jalapeños and avocado will incur additional charges. Drinks and sides aren't included in the offer.