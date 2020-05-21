click to enlarge Instagram / tuckersbarsa

Tucker's Kozy Korner, located near the Alamodome, is set to re-open at 25% capacity Friday night.

As part of Phase 2 of Governor Abbott's plan to reopen the Texas economy, San Antonio will be able to welcome guests as early as 12:01 a.m. Friday.Even though they can only operate at 25% of their capacity and can't allow guests to actually belly up to the bar, scads of San Antonio drinkeries are announcing plans to open their doors on Friday.Take a look at the growing list below:Knuckleheads | 13777 Judson Road # 112Pegasus | 1402 N. Main Ave.Lefty’s | 15179 Judson Road #101Who Knows | 5660 FM 78Twenty Grand | 5943 Bandera RoadShenanigans | 4032 Vance Jackson RoadMoe’s Texas Tavern | 12356 Nacogdoches RoadMain Street Bar | 13477 Wetmore RoadFighting Rooster | 8313 Broadway St.The Hidden Treehouse |4102 Rittiman RoadBoozehounds | 8531 Perrin Beitel RoadMustang Sally’s Bar | 3428 Roosevelt Ave.Pat O’Brien’s | 121 Alamo PlazaRoo Pub | 19314 U.S. Highway 281 North #107Retox Bar | 1031 Patricia Dr.Little Woodrow’s | 2535 Babcock Road and 606 W. Afton Oaks Blvd.Cowboys Dance Hall | 3030 NE Loop 410Roxy’s Bar | 3249 Wurzbach RoadDillo Video Sports Bar | 214 Losoya St.Fizz Bar | 1218 W Bitters Road #105Max’s Roadhouse | 5375 U.S. Highway 281 North, Spring BranchLimelight | 2718 N. St. Mary's St.Black Clover Pub | 3030 Thousand Oaks Dr.Box903 | 903 East Bitters Road #313Kennedy’s | 19179 Blanco RoadRebar | 8134 Broadway St.McFinnigan’s Pub | 7210 Blanco RoadThe Hollow | 14532 Brookhollow RoadLongshotz | 17327 Interstate 35 North, #203Base Line | 1139 Harry Wurzbach RoadThirsty Horse Saloon | 2335 NW Military HighwayAlibi’s | 1141 E Commerce St.Banana’s Billiards | 2003 San Pedro Ave.Fiasco Cocktails | 2250 Thousand Oaks Dr. #108Deol 2 Alamo Ranch | 11804 Culebra RoadBlue Bonnet Palace | 17630 Lookout RoadMoses Roses | 516 Houston St.Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen | 103 E Jones Ave.Barton’s Boozery | 7050 W Military Dr.Marty’s Cocktails | 603 Isom RoadBlue Box | 312 Pearl Parkway #2107Tucker’s Kozy Korner | 1338 E Houston St.Lilly's Greenville | 1160 E. Commerce St., Ste. 100The Winchester | 5148 Broadway St.Slacker's | All locationsHills and Dales Ice House | 15403 White Fawn Dr.SandBox | 7280 UTSA Bvld.George's Keep | 17803 La Cantera TerraceBentley's Beer Garden | 802 N. Alamo St.Hotel Discotheque | 18326 Tuscany StoneThirsty Horse Saloon | 2335 N.W. Military HighwayFrancis Bogside | 803 S. St. Mary's St.The Amp Room | 2407 N. St. Mary's St.Social House | 19160 Stone Oak ParkwayThe Corner | 8839 Culebra RoadThe Flying Saucer | 11255 Huebner RoadThe Lost Bar | 12730 N.W. Military HighwayRD Speakeasy | 8400 N. New Braunfels Ave.Sanchos Cantina & Cocina | 628 Jackson St.The Hollow | 14532 Brook HollowDrink Texas | Multiple locationsClub Sirius | 228 Losoya St.Künstler Brewing | 302 E. LachapelleFreetail Brewing Co. | Multiple locationsSlate Mill Wine Collective | 4222 S State Highway 16