Thursday, May 21, 2020

These San Antonio Bars Will Open Their Doors to Guests Friday — But With Restrictions

Posted By on Thu, May 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM

click to enlarge Tucker's Kozy Korner, located near the Alamodome, is set to re-open at 25% capacity Friday night. - INSTAGRAM / TUCKERSBARSA
  • Instagram / tuckersbarsa
  • Tucker's Kozy Korner, located near the Alamodome, is set to re-open at 25% capacity Friday night.
As part of Phase 2 of Governor Abbott's plan to reopen the Texas economy, San Antonio will be able to welcome guests as early as 12:01 a.m. Friday.

Even though they can only operate at 25% of their capacity and can't allow guests to actually belly up to the bar, scads of San Antonio drinkeries are announcing plans to open their doors on Friday.



Take a look at the growing list below:

Knuckleheads | 13777 Judson Road # 112
Pegasus | 1402 N. Main Ave.
Lefty’s | 15179 Judson Road #101
Who Knows | 5660 FM 78
Twenty Grand | 5943 Bandera Road
Shenanigans | 4032 Vance Jackson Road
Moe’s Texas Tavern | 12356 Nacogdoches Road
Main Street Bar | 13477 Wetmore Road
Fighting Rooster | 8313 Broadway St.
The Hidden Treehouse |4102 Rittiman Road
Boozehounds | 8531 Perrin Beitel Road
Mustang Sally’s Bar | 3428 Roosevelt Ave.
Pat O’Brien’s | 121 Alamo Plaza
Roo Pub | 19314 U.S. Highway 281 North #107
Retox Bar | 1031 Patricia Dr.
Little Woodrow’s | 2535 Babcock Road and 606 W. Afton Oaks Blvd.
Cowboys Dance Hall | 3030 NE Loop 410
Roxy’s Bar | 3249 Wurzbach Road
Dillo Video Sports Bar | 214 Losoya St.
Fizz Bar | 1218 W Bitters Road #105
Max’s Roadhouse | 5375 U.S. Highway 281 North, Spring Branch
Limelight | 2718 N. St. Mary's St.
Black Clover Pub | 3030 Thousand Oaks Dr.
Box903 | 903 East Bitters Road #313
Kennedy’s | 19179 Blanco Road
Rebar | 8134 Broadway St.
McFinnigan’s Pub | 7210 Blanco Road
The Hollow | 14532 Brookhollow Road
Longshotz | 17327 Interstate 35 North, #203
Base Line | 1139 Harry Wurzbach Road
Thirsty Horse Saloon | 2335 NW Military Highway
Alibi’s | 1141 E Commerce St.
Banana’s Billiards | 2003 San Pedro Ave.
Fiasco Cocktails | 2250 Thousand Oaks Dr. #108
Deol 2 Alamo Ranch | 11804 Culebra Road
Blue Bonnet Palace | 17630 Lookout Road
Moses Roses | 516 Houston St.
Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen | 103 E Jones Ave.
Barton’s Boozery | 7050 W Military Dr.
Marty’s Cocktails | 603 Isom Road
Blue Box | 312 Pearl Parkway #2107
Tucker’s Kozy Korner | 1338 E Houston St.
Lilly's Greenville | 1160 E. Commerce St., Ste. 100
The Winchester | 5148 Broadway St.
Slacker's | All locations
Hills and Dales Ice House | 15403 White Fawn Dr.
SandBox | 7280 UTSA Bvld.
George's Keep | 17803 La Cantera Terrace
Bentley's Beer Garden | 802 N. Alamo St.
Hotel Discotheque | 18326 Tuscany Stone
Thirsty Horse Saloon | 2335 N.W. Military Highway
Francis Bogside | 803 S. St. Mary's St.
The Amp Room | 2407 N. St. Mary's St.
Social House | 19160 Stone Oak Parkway
The Corner | 8839 Culebra Road
The Flying Saucer | 11255 Huebner Road
The Lost Bar | 12730 N.W. Military Highway
RD Speakeasy | 8400 N. New Braunfels Ave.
Sanchos Cantina & Cocina | 628 Jackson St.
The Hollow | 14532 Brook Hollow
Drink Texas | Multiple locations
Club Sirius | 228 Losoya St.
Künstler Brewing | 302 E. Lachapelle
Freetail Brewing Co. | Multiple locations
Slate Mill Wine Collective | 4222 S State Highway 16

