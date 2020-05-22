Former San Antonio Spur Matt Bonner and JUICEssential Launch Red Mamba Blend

click to enlarge
-
Josh Huskin
-
Matt Bonner and JUICEssential have launched Red Mamba, a juice blend developed by the former San Antonio Spur himself.
Former San Antonio Spur Matt Bonner is teaming with a homegrown juice company on a new drink whose proceeds will benefit the nonprofit arm of Spurs Sports and Entertainment.
Bonner developed the appropriately named Red Mamba juice blend in partnership with SA's raw, cold-pressed juice company JUICEssential, which began selling the drink Friday at its La Cantera location. Bonner earned the nickname "Red Mamba" from the late Kobe Bryant and does DJ sets under the moniker.
The vibrant crimson juice blend is a cold-pressed combination of strawberries, apples, oranges, carrots and turmeric. It's sold in 8-ounce, 16-ounce and gallon sizes.
"When the JUICEssential team asked me to develop an exclusive juice, I jumped at the chance," Bonner said in a news release. "My family and I are longtime fans of their juices and other healthy selections, and we were thrilled to create a partnership that gives back to the San Antonio community."
All Red Mamba profits will be donated monthly to Spurs Give
, which serves the community through programming, player engagements and investments that help local youths.
“It was important that it was kid-friendly since it can be so hard to get kids to like the taste of fruits and vegetables,” Bonner said of the new product. "I had my family help me taste test the final options to pick in the end. It tastes great and is healthy for you, and we hope that San Antonians will feel good knowing that proceeds go to a wonderful cause!”
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.