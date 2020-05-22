San Antonio Bars and Eateries Are Offering Fun Ways to Imbibe During the Long Weekend

click image Facebook / Pig Liquors

Ana Cabrera's Beet Beet Bomba cocktail kit includes beet, watermelon, mint simple syrup, sweet brown sugar cinnamon salt and mint leaves.

With a long weekend looming and bars and restaurants operating at 25% and 50% capacity, respectively, there's plenty to do around town as you anticipate your extra day off.We gathered a few options for those who want to venture outthose who'd rather not. Hey, we're inclusive!Dos Sirenos is throwing a Memorial Day party on Saturday, including beer specials all day and live music with Misha Allyse. The brewery itself is allowed to operate at limited capacity inside, but there are plenty of outdoor tables to accommodate your (small) group.Bartender Ana Cabrera from Maverick Texas Brasserie will be posted up on the Pig Liquor porch, offering $15 cocktail kits to mix up your own craft cocktails at home. Each 16-ounce kit includes sweet brown sugar salt, Que Pica Chili, serranos (for those who like that extra kick), limes and fresh herbs for garnish. Booze itself isn't included, but seeing as how it's thePorch Pop Up, we think you'll be okay.Episode Six of The Rustic's live-streamed, interactive Instagram TV serieswill feature Kyle Noonan, the business' co-founder, and musical guest Frankie Leonie. Noonan will prepare The Rustic's salmon caesar salad live, and interested fans can cook along at home by way of order-ahead ingredient kits available for purchase from the restaurant.Playland pizzas are known for being huge, hot and generously loaded with fresh produce, but have you heard of the eatery's Pumpers? That's what Playland calls its new burgers, and social media is going nuts over them. Cyclists who swing by the shop Saturday are eligible to partake in special pricing on daquiris, frozen margaritas and Pumpers to go. A word of warning: customers must be actively traveling by bicycle to take advantage of the specials.