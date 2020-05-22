Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, May 22, 2020

San Antonio Bars and Eateries Are Offering Fun Ways to Imbibe During the Long Weekend

Posted By on Fri, May 22, 2020 at 2:58 PM

click image Ana Cabrera's Beet Beet Bomba cocktail kit includes beet, watermelon, mint simple syrup, sweet brown sugar cinnamon salt and mint leaves. - FACEBOOK / PIG LIQUORS
  • Facebook / Pig Liquors
  • Ana Cabrera's Beet Beet Bomba cocktail kit includes beet, watermelon, mint simple syrup, sweet brown sugar cinnamon salt and mint leaves.
With a long weekend looming and bars and restaurants operating at 25% and 50% capacity, respectively, there's plenty to do around town as you anticipate your extra day off.

We gathered a few options for those who want to venture out and those who'd rather not. Hey, we're inclusive!



Memorial Day Celebration at Dos Sirenos Brewing
Dos Sirenos Brewing | 231 E Cevallos St.
Dos Sirenos is throwing a Memorial Day party on Saturday, including beer specials all day and live music with Misha Allyse. The brewery itself is allowed to operate at limited capacity inside, but there are plenty of outdoor tables to accommodate your (small) group.

Pig Liquor Porch Pop Up
Pig Liquors | 519 S. Presa
Bartender Ana Cabrera from Maverick Texas Brasserie will be posted up on the Pig Liquor porch, offering $15 cocktail kits to mix up your own craft cocktails at home. Each 16-ounce kit includes sweet brown sugar salt, Que Pica Chili, serranos (for those who like that extra kick), limes and fresh herbs for garnish. Booze itself isn't included, but seeing as how it's the Pig Liquor Porch Pop Up, we think you'll be okay.

The Rustic Presents Kyle's Kitchen
The Rustic | 17619 La Cantera Pkwy Ste. 204
Episode Six of The Rustic's live-streamed, interactive Instagram TV series Kyle's Kitchen will feature Kyle Noonan, the business' co-founder, and musical guest Frankie Leonie. Noonan will prepare The Rustic's salmon caesar salad live, and interested fans can cook along at home by way of order-ahead ingredient kits available for purchase from the restaurant.

PUMP ME, DAQ a Patio Pop Up
Playland Pizza | 400 E. Houston St.
Playland pizzas are known for being huge, hot and generously loaded with fresh produce, but have you heard of the eatery's Pumpers? That's what Playland calls its new burgers, and social media is going nuts over them. Cyclists who swing by the shop Saturday are eligible to partake in special pricing on daquiris, frozen margaritas and Pumpers to go. A word of warning: customers must be actively traveling by bicycle to take advantage of the specials.

