Friday, May 22, 2020

San Antonio Chef Ernie Bradley's Painkiller Cocktail Could Be Your New At-Home Summertime Sipper

Posted By on Fri, May 22, 2020 at 11:18 PM

click image You too can make delicious tiki-style drinks at home. - INSTAGRAM / SHAMROCK_LOVER
  • Instagram / shamrock_lover
  • You too can make delicious tiki-style drinks at home.
The Painkiller cocktail is a rum-based tiki drink, traditionally made with cream of coconut, pineapple, orange juice and garnished with nutmeg. Like the piña colada, the Painkiller is a quintessential summertime drink, perfect for lounging by the pool or kicking back on a sun-lit patio.

“My wife and I have been playing around with tiki drinks at home,” chef Ernie Bradley, of Kuriya at Cherrity Bar, told the Current when we reached out to find out what he'd been drinking while he sheltered in place. “Personally, I like a good Painkiller.”



A proper Painkiller is boozy and has a slight thickness since the coconut cream lends viscosity. When Bradley, makes Painkillers at home, he opts for more juice to cut that coconutty flavor and thickness.

“My wife is more of a coconut flavor person than I am. You can always adjust to taste,” Bradley advises.

Another key ingredient? The ice. Bradley suggests using the crushed variety for this cocktail, since it melts a bit as you shake it and offers some dilution.

“I find most of the ones I have had out and about are a little too viscous for me,” he said. “The [crushed] ice helps with that.”

A word of caution: Bradley makes his Painkiller on the boozy side, so keep that in mind if you decide to give this recipe a whirl.

Ernie Bradley’s Quarantine Painkiller

2 ounces dark rum
1 ounce light rum
1 tablespoon Coco Lopez Cream of Coconut
Pineapple juice
Orange juice
Fresh nutmeg
Crushed ice

Add both rums and cream of coconut to a shaker over crushed ice. Add desired amounts of pineapple and orange juices and shake vigorously.

“I shake the crap out of it,” Bradley says. “The outside of the shaker tin freezes to my hand quite frequently.”

Strain your shaken cocktail into a 16-ounce glass filled to the top with fresh crushed ice and grate fresh nutmeg to finish.

