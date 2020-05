Downtown San Antonio Distillery to Reopen Tasting Room and Offer Socially Distant Tours

click to enlarge Courtesy Maverick Whiskey

Downtown San Antonio's Maverick Whiskey will reopen its tasting room on Thursday, May 28. According to the homegrown distillery and brewery, staff will offer socially distant facility tours and use proper sanitization and occupancy procedures.Tours of the facilities will be limited to a maximum of six guests at a time and masks must be worn for the duration of the tour. According to a release, the team hopes to reopen the on-site restaurant in June.In April, Maverick Whiskey joined other local distilleries in halting production of spirits to produce hand sanitizer for first responders, frontline workers and other essential personnel.As part of its reopening, allowed under a recent order by Gov. Greg Abbott, Maverick will offer two new spirits: a white rum and straight bourbon whiskey.The company will continue to offer curbside purchase of spirits, wine, craft beer crowlers and merchandise. Its tasting room will operate under temporary hours Thursday through Saturday from 4 p.m.-10 p.m.