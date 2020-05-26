These Four San Antonio Bars With Patios Have Reopened — With Restrictions
Sancho’s | 628 Jackson St.
Popular tacos y cervezas spot Sancho’s is opening up its four outside dining areas — there's no indoor dining offered right now — with tables spaced to keep six feet between groups. Beyond pledging that its staff is committed to health and safety, the bar is setting expectations for diners with a "Promesa to Sancho’s
." The promesa holds diners accountable for managing group size, maintaining social distancing and using face coverings.
The Pigpen | 106 Pershing Ave.
The Pigpen in Alamo Heights has reopened its patio, but regular customers will notice something is missing: the playground. While many adults know the Pigpen for its super-gingery frozen Moscow Mule, its outdoor area's sizable play structure has also become a favorite of SA kiddos. According to the Pigpen’s Facebook page, the structure was removed to make room for more socially distanced tables. However, the kiddie favorite will come back once state and local government officials deem it safe.
La Botanica | 2911 N. St. Mary’s St.
Vegan eatery and bar La Botanica announced in a blog post
that it will open its doors for take out and patio seating starting this weekend. Hours will be limited to Saturday and Sunday from 4-8 p.m. Guests will be expected to adhere to posted guidelines, including entering through the patio with a mask on, understanding that the eatery won't accommodate parties of six or more and respecting other diners' comfort levels by asking for consent to enter their social-distancing bubble.
The Friendly Spot | 943 S Alamo St.
Southtown’s largest outdoor food and drink venue will reopen its yard seating on Wednesday afternoon with limited hours. Guests are asked to engage in social distancing and frequent hand washing and sanitizing. They're also expected to don masks when not indulging in their “friendly eats and drinks.”
