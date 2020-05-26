Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 26, 2020

These Four San Antonio Bars With Patios Have Reopened — With Restrictions

Posted By on Tue, May 26, 2020 at 3:55 PM

click image FACEBOOK / THE PIGPEN
  • Facebook / The Pigpen
Sancho’s | 628 Jackson St.
Popular tacos y cervezas spot Sancho’s is opening up its four outside dining areas — there's no indoor dining offered right now — with tables spaced to keep six feet between groups. Beyond pledging that its staff is committed to health and safety, the bar is setting expectations for diners with a "Promesa to Sancho’s." The promesa holds diners accountable for managing group size, maintaining social distancing and using face coverings.

The Pigpen | 106 Pershing Ave.
 The Pigpen in Alamo Heights has reopened its patio, but regular customers will notice something is missing: the playground. While many adults know the Pigpen for its super-gingery frozen Moscow Mule, its outdoor area's sizable play structure has also become a favorite of SA kiddos. According to the Pigpen’s Facebook page, the structure was removed to make room for more socially distanced tables. However, the kiddie favorite will come back once state and local government officials deem it safe.



La Botanica | 2911 N. St. Mary’s St.
Vegan eatery and bar La Botanica announced in a blog post that it will open its doors for take out and patio seating starting this weekend. Hours will be limited to Saturday and Sunday from 4-8 p.m. Guests will be expected to adhere to posted guidelines, including entering through the patio with a mask on, understanding that the eatery won't accommodate parties of six or more and respecting other diners' comfort levels by asking for consent to enter their social-distancing bubble.

The Friendly Spot | 943 S Alamo St.
 Southtown’s largest outdoor food and drink venue will reopen its yard seating on Wednesday afternoon with limited hours. Guests are asked to engage in social distancing and frequent hand washing and sanitizing. They're also expected to don masks when not indulging in their “friendly eats and drinks.”

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Report: San Antonio Event Planner That Won $39M Federal Contract Has History of Dubious Claims Read More

  2. San Antonio Chef Ernie Bradley's Painkiller Cocktail Could Be Your New At-Home Summertime Sipper Read More

  3. Downtown San Antonio Distillery to Reopen Tasting Room and Offer Socially Distant Tours Read More

  4. Cupboard Cocktails: Forget Quarantinis. Let's Talk About the Real Martini, a Classic Worth Revisiting Read More

  5. San Antonio's Bill Miller Bar-B-Q Adds 'COVID Meat Surcharge' to Prices Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 20, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation