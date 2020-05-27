Pub Run San Antonio is Hosting Quarantine-Themed Event Featuring Just Two Stops

click image
Pub Run San Antonio, which hosts free gatherings at downtown-area bars, has unveiled its first event since stay-at-home orders made bar hopping an impossibility: a quarantine-themed pub run.
This edition of the group's First Friday Pub Run will take place June 5 and features just two stops, Pat O'Brien's and On the Rocks Pub.
“Dress in your outfit during quarantine,” urges a Facebook event page
that reads a little like something lifted from an online satire site. “Pajamas, Zoom business attire, scrubs, homeschoolers, HEB workers…”
The post invites "all drinkers with pub running/crawling problems" to attend, urging them to
“dress in the theme of the month and a mask.”
It continues: “ITEMS NEEDED: Driver’s license (must be at least 21 to participate), hand sanitizer, fanny pack for even more hand sanitizer and masks… More hand sanitizer in case you drop the fanny pack…”
The Facebook post was later updated with more specific health protocols for attendees, including maintaining six feet of separation, donning face coverings and observing cough etiquette, cleanliness and sanitation.
