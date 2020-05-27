Wednesday, May 27, 2020
San Antonio Drive-Thru Institution Taco Cabana Will Offer Free Lunches to Kids This Summer
By Nina Rangel
on Wed, May 27, 2020 at 10:53 AM
Courtesy Photo / Taco Cabana
School closures due to COVID-19 restrictions have limited access to food for kids statewide, and with summer here, many families may have an even harder time making sure their children are fed.
To help combat childhood hunger, San Antonio-born Taco Cabana offer kids 12 and under a free lunch at any of its Texas locations through the end of summer. The meal — which includes a bean and cheese taco, chips and queso and a drink — will be available every weekday from 11 a.m.-noon.
“We are happy to offer kids in our communities a free meal they love,” said Patricia Lopez-Calleja, senior vice president of guest engagement for Fiesta Restaurant Group, TC's Dallas-based owner. “We hope we can provide some needed relief to the many families that have been impacted by the current health crisis.”
The offer is available through the drive-thru only at all company-owned locations. While children must be present and accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive a free meal, no additional purchase is necessary.
