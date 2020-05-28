Image of San Antonio Food Bank Distribution Lines Makes Cover of New York Times Magazine

click to enlarge
When cars flooded recent distributions by the San Antonio Food Bank, national media outlets took notice, circulating the now-viral aerial images as a sign of just how deeply the pandemic is affecting average people.
The shots have been featured by Good Morning America
, National Public Radio and even the Dr. Phil Show,
to name a few.
Now, the New York Times Magazine
, a supplement included in the Sunday edition of Times
, will feature one of the images on its cover this weekend, calling the packed parking lot a “nationwide symbol of economic insecurity.”
In the accompanying article
, author Malia Wollan tells stories of San Antonians on both sides of the distribution line, further conveying how hard Americans are feeling the crisis.
Before COVID-19, the SA Food Bank fed 60,000 people a week across 16 counties. That number has since jumped to 120,000 a week and continues to rise.
"That it took a pandemic for us to stop and assess just how precarious the economic conditions are for millions of American families is unfortunate,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg told the Times
. “But let’s not waste the moment to address it.”
