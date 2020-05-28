Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, May 28, 2020

San Antonio Chef Johnny Hernandez Introduces La Gloria Margarita Trucks

Posted By on Thu, May 28, 2020 at 10:07 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY JONATHAN ALONZO
  • Courtesy Jonathan Alonzo
For many San Antonians, rushing to the street with spare change at the sound of a faint, familiar jingle is associated with a specific memory: the ice cream man cometh!

Enter Johnny Hernandez of La Gloria, whose newly launched Margarita Trucks are bringing a different kind of summer-approved treat to city streets.



Starting Thursday, alcoholic drink kits and single-order cocktails as well as Bistec Taco Kits, Al Pastor Taco Kits, Pollo Al Carbon Taco Kits and snacks including Mexican Street Corn, queso and chips and salsa are available for delivery by the chef's brightly painted trucks. Downtown residents within a three-mile radius of Crockett Park can reserve a delivery time and place their order online by visiting the La Gloria website

Trucks serving the Dominion, Stone Oak, Alamo Heights and other parts of San Antonio will hit the streets in June.

“Our Margarita Trucks are another fun and creative way to adapt to the ever-changing business landscape,” Hernandez said in a press release. “Today, safety is top of mind for everyone, and many of our customers are simply not ready to dine out; however, we know that doesn’t mean they don’t crave one of our famous margaritas.”

Hernandez added that the truck program allowed him to rehire previously furloughed employees.

The fine print? Customers will be required to purchase a food item with any alcoholic beverage order, and all orders must be placed — and paid for — in advance using the La Gloria online ordering system. Scheduled next-day orders are also encouraged.

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

