WB Liquors Auctions Rare Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon to Benefit San Antonio and Bryan Food Banks

WB Liquors & Wine is betting that discerning bourbon lovers' unquenchable thirst will translate into big proceeds for local food banks.On Thursday, the Texas-based liquor chain launched a pair of seven-day online auctions to benefit area food banks. Up for grabs is a five-bottle collection of Pappy Van Winkle bourbons, revered by whiskey hounds worldwide.Pappy Van Winkle sounds like a beloved storybook character, and for hardcore bourbon lovers, the brand may as well be. For years, its name has been synonymous with "expensive" and "rare." If you luck across a bottle of any Pappy product at your favorite craft cocktail spot, expect to pay big for a taste.WB's virtual auctions are focused on its San Antonio and Bryan markets and will run concurrently from May 28 to June 3 with the proceeds will go to the winner’s food banks of choice.Each winning bidder will land one 750-ml bottle each of Old Rip Van Winkle 10-year, Van Winkle Special Reserve 12-year and Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserves: 15-year, 20-year and 23-year.Bidding starts at an even $1,000.“We know it’s been hard for our communities to adjust to the daily challenges brought on by COVID-19,” WB Liquors President John Herrmann said in a news release. “We’re happy that this auction will help our local food banks, while giving bourbon fans a much needed reason to celebrate with one of the most sought-after collections of spirits.”