Friday, May 29, 2020

Lick Honest Ice Creams is Opening a New Downtown San Antonio Location

Posted By on Fri, May 29, 2020 at 4:14 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF LICK HONEST ICE CREAMS
  • Courtesy of Lick Honest Ice Creams
Austin-based ice cream chain Lick Honest Ice Creams will open a second San Antonio location next week, joining other eateries including Chocollazo, Dough Pizzeria Napoletana, CommonWealth Coffeehouse & Bakery and Paleteria San Antonio in the rejuvenation of Hemisfair Park.

Ice cream aficionados will find the newest location at 639 Hemisfair Blvd.,  otherwise known as The Smith House, the 1840s residence once owned by former San Antonio Mayor Sam Smith.



The grand opening will take place on June 1, and hours of operation will be from noon to 9 p.m. daily. San Antonio Lick fans can visit the company website to take advantage of free delivery once a week and online ordering for curbside service.

Or they can just do it the old-fashioned way and stop into the shop for ice cream made from sustainable and local ingredients with no artificial colors or high fructose corn syrup.

The Hemisfair location will be the Lick's fifth, but only the second in San Antonio. Owners Anthony Sobotik and Chad Palmatier founded Lick in 2011 before opening their first San Antonio shop in the Pearl in 2014.

