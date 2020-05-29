Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, May 29, 2020

Southtown Venue Ivy Hall to Hold Pop-Up Event for Weddings in the Time of Coronavirus

Posted By on Fri, May 29, 2020 at 11:31 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY IVY HALL
  • Courtesy Ivy Hall
One San Antonio business is doing what it can to help create memorable matrimonial experiences for couples who had to cancel or postpone wedding plans during the pandemic.

Ivy Hall Events, on the grounds of The Good Kind in Southtown, is launching pop-up mini-weddings for those who don't mind keeping their ceremony brief and small.



The first pop-up nuptials will take place in Ivy Hall's garden on Saturday, June 20. The planner is offering multiple packages that day, which include an officiant, a bouquet and boutonniere, digital photos, music for the walk down the aisle, guests invitations and a champagne toast.

Naturally, the venue plans to accommodate social distancing practices and will disinfect between ceremonies.

Just don't expect those ceremonies to be long or the guest lists extensive. Each gathering will last just 30 minutes to an hour, depending on how much the happy couple wants to spend. And the venue will only allow up to eight guests per party.

Couples will be able to pay more for some quickie extravagance however. For an added fee, they can choose their own date, provide a specialty charcuterie spread or set up a manicure-pedicure bar for the bride and her squad.

